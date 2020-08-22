McLennan County's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 79

McLennan County's death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 79, with the death of a 57-year-old woman announced Saturday.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District also announced another 71 residents had tested positive for the disease, bringing the local total to 5,713.
Of the county's 79 deaths attributed to COVID-19, 34 have been announced this month and 36 were announced last month.
Local officials said last week that the virus reproduction rate, or the number of people each infected person spreads the virus to, was believed to be slightly less than 1, meaning the spread is slowing. Though the spread may be slowing, they also warned the virus continues to circulate widely, and some outbreaks are expected as schools reopen.
The local rate of all tests coming back positive stood at 10% as of Friday, on a rolling seven-day average basis. That positivity rate is down from a peak of 23% in mid-July but remains higher that at any point before local cases started to spike dramatically in mid-June. The rate of new cases started to level off about a month ago.
The first time the local positivity rate reached higher than 10% was June 22, according to CovidWaco.com.
As of Saturday afternoon, Waco hospitals were treating 43 people with COVID-19, including 29 McLennan County residents and 15 on ventilators, according to the health district.
