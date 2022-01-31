McLennan County's COVID wave ebbs, but hospital cases and deaths may linger

The nation, state and county appear to have turned a corner in the pandemic as cases decline, but Wilson said the future remains uncertain in the long term and short term. A new omicron subvariant known as BA.2 is "outcompeting" the previous subvariant of omicron, BA.1, in some European countries, Wilson said. Officials are watching its progress closely, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"So only time will tell whether we will see another peak soon here once that subvariant arrives in our region," Wilson said. "No one knows whether the trends in certain European countries will hold true with regard to that particular subvariant. But if they do, I suspect we may see another peak, but probably of a lesser magnitude."

Wilson said there isn't a lot of data yet, but initial information seems to indicate that immunity gained from vaccines may be slightly more effective against the new subvariant compared to the old omicron variant.

That's why Wilson and Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne continue to encourage anyone not vaccinated to do so, including a booster, and for anyone experiencing symptoms such as nasal congestion, coughing, scratchy throat, fever or shortness of breath to get tested for COVID-19.