McLennan County's COVID wave ebbs, but hospital cases and deaths may linger

New numbers suggest that the record spike in COVID-19 cases the Waco area saw in January is declining, but hospitalizations and deaths from the omicron wave may not have peaked yet, a Waco medical official said Monday.
"There is usually a one or two-week lag in the hospitalizations peak and an additional one-week lag in the peak in deaths," said Dr. Ben Wilson, assistant chief medical officer at Waco Family Medicine.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 294 cases on Monday, a steep drop from the 462 new cases reported on Friday. Estimated active cases in that three-day period dropped by more than half, from 2,750 to 1,210.
A total of 2,999 cases were reported in McLennan County in the seven days ending Monday, compared with 6,430 cases in the previous seven days.
The district reported 115 COVID-related hospitalizations in McLennan County on Monday, down from 170 on Friday.
Six new deaths blamed on COVID-19 were reported in the past three days, bringing the county death toll to 794. The district reported 52 deaths in January alone, making it the fifth-deadliest month since March 2020.
January 2022 was by far the record-holder for the most COVID-19 infections in McLennan County, with 20,728 official cases reported. That number, which does not count at-home tests, exceeded the total of cases between March 18 and the end of December 2021.
The nation, state and county appear to have turned a corner in the pandemic as cases decline, but Wilson said the future remains uncertain in the long term and short term. A new omicron subvariant known as BA.2 is "outcompeting" the previous subvariant of omicron, BA.1, in some European countries, Wilson said. Officials are watching its progress closely, he said.
"So only time will tell whether we will see another peak soon here once that subvariant arrives in our region," Wilson said. "No one knows whether the trends in certain European countries will hold true with regard to that particular subvariant. But if they do, I suspect we may see another peak, but probably of a lesser magnitude."
Wilson said there isn't a lot of data yet, but initial information seems to indicate that immunity gained from vaccines may be slightly more effective against the new subvariant compared to the old omicron variant.
That's why Wilson and Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne continue to encourage anyone not vaccinated to do so, including a booster, and for anyone experiencing symptoms such as nasal congestion, coughing, scratchy throat, fever or shortness of breath to get tested for COVID-19.
"The only way to be sure is to get tested," Malrey-Horne said.
She said the health district has testing sites at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and at McLennan Community College. She also recommends those who feel sick to stay home to avoid spreading the virus and for everyone to wear masks, no matter one's vaccination status.
Wilson said COVID-19 and its variants likely will be us for the foreseeable future.
"But we are all anxiously awaiting the day that it become endemic, meaning more like the seasonal flu, and that there is enough population immunity that it no longer causes this volume of severe diseases," Wilson said. "The volume would decrease, and hopefully, we would no longer see surges, either."
The effects of COVID-19 on staffing at Waco Family Medicine also have lessened, Wilson said. In recent weeks, about 8% of the clinic's staff has been out because they were sick or taking care of family members, Wilson said.
"So that has been a real boon for our staffing and patient care and morale," he said.