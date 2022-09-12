McLennan County's monkeypox vaccine supply widens, though still limited

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has enough monkeypox vaccine to vaccinate approximately 300 people but is advising people to consider their risk before registering to get the two-dose vaccine.

The district recently received an allocation of the JYNNEOS vaccine from state health officials, but given the variable dosages needed and advice from the state that resupply may be slow in coming, the district is focusing at those most likely at-risk.

That would include people participating in activities with skin-to-skin contact, such as sexual activity, with someone who has or may have monkeypox.

"We have a very limited supply of vaccine," said Cindy Murphey, nursing program manager for the district.

While the vaccine is not new, a smaller dosage for emergency use hasn't been authorized for those younger than 18 years. Those with compromised immune systems may also need the full dose. As a result, the district can't accurately calculate how far its supply will go, she said.

The district reported Monday that 10 people in the county presently have monkeypox, a viral disease in the smallpox family of viruses that spreads largely through contact. Symptoms include fever; a rash or blisters on face, hands and feet; muscle aches; headache; swollen lymph nodes; and/or extreme fatigue.

Fatalities are rare, but the virus can cause scarring or open the door to bacterial infections with serious consequences. Those with HIV or on HIV-suppressing medication are at additional risk.

Both the World Health Organization and the United States have declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

Data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services shows 1,899 people in the state currently have the disease, 97% of whom are men, with 70% in their 20s and 30s. Of that number, 191 are in the 30-county Public Health Region 7, which includes Waco and McLennan County as well as Austin, Killeen and Temple.

The vaccine is given in two doses 28 days apart with full effectiveness achieved in about two weeks; no booster shots are needed. It's currently available at the health district, but those wanting a shot must make an appointment, either online at the district's website, www.waco-texas.com/cms-healthdepartment, or by calling 254-750-5485.

Murphey said those who believe they may have monkeypox should contact their doctor or healthcare provider as testing requires drawing fluid from a blister or lesion.

Meanwhile, the health district also has the newest COVID-19 booster shots protecting from the latest omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, that now account for almost all cases. Murphey said the new boosters made by Pfizer and Moderna will replace the older ones, with the primary vaccine still available for those not previously inoculated.

The booster, also available through other healthcare providers, is recommended for those who have at least had the primary vaccine, but who've not had a booster shot in the last two months. The health district will offer the booster shot for free with no appointment needed at its clinic, 225 W. Waco Drive.

Those wishing to get a COVID-19 booster at the same time as their annual flu shot may do so, but Murphey said the vaccine produced for the upcoming flu season is expected to arrive locally later in the month.