Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents

About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable.

Providence's free Medical Mission at Home event Saturday will provide a range of personalized medical, social and religious services for anyone, regardless of insurance coverage. This year’s Medical Mission also is paired for the first time with the Waco Police Department’s Back to School Bash offering free backpacks filled with school supplies.

More than 400 volunteers, physicians and nurses will rally together this weekend to offer free immediate care for all and encourage connections to resources for ongoing care where needed. The offerings will even include overlooked services like foot washing.

“That arches back to our faith-based service. That’s exactly what Jesus did,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker said.

Providence's roots in Waco and Catholic ties go back to the city's first hospital, opened in 1905. Providence's Catholic ties remain, and it is now part of Ascension, a nationwide Catholic health care organization.

Medical Mission got its start in Waco in 2016, then returned in 2018 and 2019 before taking a break because of the pandemic.

Becker said the last three events served an average of 853 people each. The most people the clinic saw in one day was 1,000.

He said the hospital is looking to serve another thousand this year, with about 400 volunteers and more than 40 physicians, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners offering a helping hand.

Becker said the clinic will offer an array of health screenings and services in its 26 medical bays this year, including glucose screening for diabetes.

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent health issues the clinic sees, Becker said.

“I think in our community diabetes is a big issue that goes undiagnosed and unmanaged,” Becker said.

At a previous clinic, out of nearly 800 people served throughout the day, 162 people were diagnosed with prediabetes and 100 were diagnosed with diabetes, he said. If left untreated, their condition could have worsened and caused other long-term health issues, Becker said.

Women’s health is also a large piece of Medical Mission’s care, and Becker said women can receive a free mammogram.

Waco Family Medicine, which offers federally subsidized care to uninsured and underinsured people in the community year-round, will provide dental screenings for adults and children.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is participating, which Becker said has been instrumental in the past. The department will give out COVID-19 vaccinations and school immunizations.

Other services include free primary care, lab services, prescriptions and lung cancer screening.

Lung cancer screening is new this year, and Becker said anyone who screens positive could be provided a voucher for low-dose CT scans to further their care.

In addition to health and medical services, the event offers a variety of social resources. Becker said part of the focus of the event is linking people in the community to organizations in Waco, improving their wellbeing in all facets.

“Health care is also impacted by a number of social issues,” Becker said.

Becker said in many cases, people have unmet social needs, which can push health onto the backburner and create further issues. Touching on housing, schooling, food insecurity and jobs through community resources allows space for people to care for their long-term health, he said.

“By addressing social determinants for folks we can allow them to focus on health,” Becker said.

Nearly 30 community partners will attend to offer non-medical resources, including Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas, Caritas of Waco, Mission Waco and The Salvation Army.

Caritas has been involved in the last three events. Executive Director Ann Owen said the organization is honored and thankful for Providence bringing the community together.

"Having all of these resources together under one roof will be so beneficial to those attending," Owen said.

Caritas will hand out tote bags full of nonperishable food items donated by Central Texas Food Bank, Owen said. The organization will also provide information about the programs and services Caritas offers.

“This is an incredible event for those in our community who struggle to make ends meet, especially during our current economic situation,” Owen said.

Providence will even provide chaplains for spiritual guidance to people who want it at the event.

The Waco Police Department’s Back to School Bash will feature free backpacks packed with new school supplies for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as free haircuts for students age 4 to 17.

“We want to make sure kids are set up for success,” Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

She said the police event and Providence's share the same mission of giving, and by combining them more people have access to both resources.

Last year the department gave away 800 backpacks on its own, Shipley said. This year, it plans to give out 1,100.

While Providence’s event is held inside, families can enjoy games at the Back to School Bash outside, including dunk a cop and a DJ, Shipley said.

“There’s going to be plenty of opportunities for the community to interact with our officers,” Shipley said.

Although Medical Mission at Home offers a range of same-day services, screenings and check-ups can uncover larger issues that require long-term care.

Becker said people can receive disease management counseling and get connected with resources to ensure continued care.

“It’s an effort to make an impact in the moment for that person and get them plugged in to services,” Becker said.

Becker said months of planning and setup have gone into this year's Medical Mission at Home. He said not only is the program rewarding to the people receiving the service but also those giving their time to it.

“We’re here to serve the community,” Becker said.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd. Medical Mission is free to attend, and anyone who shows up is eligible for care, no questions asked.