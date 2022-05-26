Memorial Day observances, activities abound in Waco area

There will be no shortage of things to do in Waco for Memorial Day weekend.

The three-day weekend will feature several ceremonies honoring fallen veterans, and several Waco establishments are offering free and discounted tickets to veterans and their families.

The Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will host its annual Sunset Memorial Observation from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 203 N. University Parks Drive.

Names of the 83 service members from McLennan County who were killed in Vietnam will be read and honored during the ceremony, and members of the audience can come forward to honor friends or family who served in Vietnam.

On Monday, the Heart of Texas Young Marines will place flags on gravestones of veterans starting at 6:30 a.m. at Rosemound Cemetery.

Community leaders have organized a Memorial Day Ceremony scheduled for 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Monday at the Doris Miller Memorial, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The Doris Miller Memorial Day Remembrance Program will begin with a presentation of the colors followed by the national anthem.

Local fallen veterans will be honored at the event, and audience members can also come forward to honor family members killed in war. There will also be presentations about the Doris Miller Memorial, as well as the history of Memorial Day and of Miller himself, a Navy messman who won the Navy Cross for his heroic actions at Pearl Harbor.

The McLennan County Veterans Association will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive. Service organizations will present the flags of each branch of the military, and veterans who have died in the last year will be honored.

Events for Veterans

In addition to ceremonies, veterans will find special events and discounts around town this weekend.

Irreverent Warriors, a nonprofit organization focused on combating veteran suicide, is hosting its Silkies Hike event Saturday morning. Registration for the hike starts at 8 a.m. at Heritage Square and the hike will begin around 9 a.m.

Participants will walk together on a route through the downtown Waco area and will make several stops at local restaurants and establishments. The hike will finish at 5th Street and Austin Ave around 5 p.m. The hike is based on the military rucksack march, and is designed to build community among veterans and allow them to re-experience the camaraderie of the military.

Tickets are sold on a pay-as-you-can basis. This event is open to veterans and active duty service members only.

Veterans One Stop is hosting a Memorial Day BBQ for veterans and their families from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at 2010 LaSalle Ave. Veterans can hang out and enjoy free food with their families and other veterans of the Waco community.

Saturday through Monday, all active and retired veterans will receive free admission at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum. Their families will also receive a $1 discount on the normal price of admission. To receive free or discounted admission, veterans must have a valid military ID.

Hawaiian Falls Waco is operating under its normal summer hours beginning Friday. The park is kicking off the season with free admission for active and retired veterans and a 20% discount for family members Monday. Veterans must show a valid military ID for free admission.

