The underside of the new Interstate 35 overpass at Fourth and Fifth streets will sprout six brightly colored 4-foot light globes later this spring, a touch of Waco art in an unexpected place.

Inside the globes will be LEDs. Stretched over the globes' steel ribs will be Waco-specific and -inspired metal shapes, including iconic buildings, wildflowers, manufactured items, animals and symbols.

The lights, mounted to the bridge and suspended 12 feet above a plaza area between Fourth and Fifth streets, not only will carry art on their exteriors, but cast shadows of those Waco items across the bridge underside and ground below.

The two metal artists crafting the globes are not sure exactly what those shadows will look like once the art is installed in place.

"It's really hard to think how this will look 12 feet in the air," said Morgan Eyring, standing next to her "Waco Structures" globe anchored on a table in a cavernous workspace at Nickell Metalsmiths.

Another steel-framed ball by fellow artist Andrea La Valleur-Purvis, her "Lines of Diversity," hangs nearby from a chain.

"We have to pull them up on chains for a better look," Eyring said.

The two artists won the commission for the six-sphere art project, a collaboration between the Texas Department of Transportation, the city of Waco and arts nonprofit Creative Waco. The idea for underpass lighting came from Waco community discussions on the Interstate 35 expansion with local residents asking for lighting more appealing for pedestrians. In the project that evolved from those discussions, TxDOT provided the steel frameworks and engineering specifications. The city provided guidelines on theme and intent. Creative Waco managed the contract and work with the artists.

The bridge light project was inspired in part by "Ballroom Luminoso," a similar underpass project in San Antonio with lighting globes made from recycled bicycle parts, said Amanda Dyer, Creative Waco's director of public art and development.

"(Art in unexpected places) is something we really take pride in," Dyer said. "We wanted to tell stories of Waco. Waco has multiple stories that can be told and we want to broaden the idea of what Waco is about."

Eyring, a drafter and designer for Nickell Metalsmiths, and La Valleur-Purvis, an art business coach and owner of Vivid Creative, had collaborated earlier on a metal display frame for panels highlighting Waco entrepreneurs, including La Valleur-Purvis, at a Startup Waco gala.

Their designs and concepts won them three globes apiece to craft. Eyring's "Wild Flora," "Waco Structures" and "Manufacturing Waco" carry their subjects in their title. La Valleur-Purvis looks at Waco's diverse creativity with geometric symbolism in "Lines of Diversity," its local beverages in a "Pop Culture" covered with outlines of pop bottles, and the inhabitants of Waco's aquatic surroundings in "Beautiful Habitat."

Both artists bring years of experience in art and working in metal. Eyring, a 2017 University of Cincinnati graduate in art studies, shifted to metal working at Nickell Metalsmiths after the job that brought her to Waco did not work out. La Valleur-Purvis studied metal sculpture and foundry work early in a career that has seen her live and work in Europe and the United States in digital and tech design, fine art and art business coaching. While in Barcelona, Spain, a visit to Dallas and a desire for an affordable house led her to Waco, where she moved at the end of 2021. She found herself pleasantly surprised by Waco's creative community, and that impression sparked her "Lines of Diversity."

The two metal-working women have hammered, bolted and soldered their light globes at Nickell Metalsmiths since November, moving from computer design of their component pieces to punching holes for bolts, bending steel and cutting shapes out of sheets of 20 gauge steel with a plasma cutter. They then welded those shapes in place before painting the assembled product.

Friends and colleagues have followed the process through images and videos posted on the artists' separate Instagram accounts, Eyring at @morgan_eyring13 and La Valleur-Purvis at @andrealavalleur, and they have asked for input from their followers on things such as color selection.

The finished globes will be painted in bright colors such as orange, yellow, blue and green. Two spheres are in the final painting stage, two need a few more details before painting, and about a month of work remains to complete the last two before an anticipated public installation ceremony later this spring.

Eyring said she feels a tad more anxious in this commission than for her own metal artwork.

"Creating this for the city adds a little bit more pressure to it," she said.