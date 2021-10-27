Methodist Children's Home rolls out new house tailored to serve youth

“The other houses had more of a dormitory style," Oakley said. "You would have multiple kids in a room, but this design came to say that every child, not only for safety but also for their sense of belonging, every child has their own bedroom.”

The homes are 7,380 square feet and were built to focus on trust-based relational intervention, which is an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention designed to meet the needs of vulnerable children and youth.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Designers also carefully considered every aspect of the homes, not just the style and layout, with an eye toward serving the residents. For example, to help youth who have struggled with food insecurity, the houses have see-through fridges, which allow them to always know there is food in the fridge for them to eat.

“It’s also things like LED lighting. Research shows that fluorescent lighting has negative impacts on our senses so the softer lighting helps,” Oakley said. “Sensory is very important. Everything from colors, to designs, to smells, everything is very important to create that home-like environment.”

Oakley said the research was done through the home's more than decadelong partnership with the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at Texas Christian University.