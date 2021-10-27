Methodist Children's Home rolls out new house tailored to serve youth

Earlier this week, eight youth at Methodist Children’s Home moved into the new Legacy House, designed to support their development and help them feel at home.
The nonprofit started an almost $26 million effort in 2015 to replace 12 aging houses built in the 1940s or 1950s with new ones better suited to meet the needs of the 100 kids who live at the Waco campus, President and CEO Trey Oakley said. The Legacy House marked the eighth move-in, and the ninth house in the project will be ready in a couple weeks.
“There is a lot of research behind everything. From the design to the layout, the colors, the lighting on the inside, everything is research based,” Oakley said.
The youth moving into the newest house picked the name Legacy House. Some of the others have been named after donors or past leaders in the Methodist Children's Home's 131-year history. The first one of the 12 was ready in 2016 and was the first new house on the Waco campus in 50 years. The project has progressed in phases to ensure housing remains available during the work.
All the houses are designed with a single-story, open floor plan which encourages the youth to live “family style” while also having the ability to retreat to their own personal space, which includes a private bedroom and bathroom. The houses are divided up by ages and gender, maintaining eight youth per home.
“The other houses had more of a dormitory style," Oakley said. "You would have multiple kids in a room, but this design came to say that every child, not only for safety but also for their sense of belonging, every child has their own bedroom.”
The homes are 7,380 square feet and were built to focus on trust-based relational intervention, which is an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention designed to meet the needs of vulnerable children and youth.
Designers also carefully considered every aspect of the homes, not just the style and layout, with an eye toward serving the residents. For example, to help youth who have struggled with food insecurity, the houses have see-through fridges, which allow them to always know there is food in the fridge for them to eat.
“It’s also things like LED lighting. Research shows that fluorescent lighting has negative impacts on our senses so the softer lighting helps,” Oakley said. “Sensory is very important. Everything from colors, to designs, to smells, everything is very important to create that home-like environment.”
Oakley said the research was done through the home's more than decadelong partnership with the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at Texas Christian University.
Each of the new homes is also equipped with two apartments to accommodate two sets of home parents. The home parents are on duty for seven days, followed by seven days off, and the apartments mean they do not have to live somewhere else during their time off.
The 130-acre residential campus on Herring Avenue near Cameron Park provides housing for 100 youth. The campus includes a charter school that serves not only the residential students but also students who live elsewhere in the community. Methodist Children's Home also operates a residential program at the Boys Ranch northeast of town. It receives applications from individuals and voluntary referrals from a range of agencies.
The youth it serves generally apply to address some kind of family hardship, school-related issue or, for older teens, homelessness.
“Whatever the application process is, however long it is, we want to make sure the child is safe and that we give them the opportunities they need,” Oakley said. “All that we are doing is laying down a foundation so that when these kids go back home, they can lay down their mark.”
The organization, serving Texas and New Mexico, also provides a range of outreach and family-support services from offices in a dozen other communities and operates a foster care program.