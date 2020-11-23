Methodist men keep fruitcake tradition alive

Jim Johnson prepares for the annual fruitcake sale the First United Methodist Church men's Sunday School class runs at 4901 Cobbs Drive. The sale, a church tradition since 1966, supports community groups such as the Salvation Army, Caritas and Grassroots Waco. The class cut its usual wholesale order from the Collin Street Bakery from 500 to 150 this year because of the pandemic, but after a good opening day Monday, Johnson said the group may order more. The sale runs through Christmas Eve, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.