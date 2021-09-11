Mexia couple still fighting to bring Afghan allies to US

Across America, a war is going on, fought almost exclusively on the phone.

Former and retired military members are taking it on themselves to try and help Afghan interpreters get to the safety of another country. For years, these interpreters worked against the Taliban with foreign militaries and now fear retaliation.

President Joe Biden has said the United States will continue to work to get people out. But it is not that easy. Although many have gotten out, there are still hundreds remaining. Some groups have gotten out since U.S. forces withdrew, but for those working from far away to try to bring people to the States, it is not good enough. They have taken it on themselves to try and get people out faster.

Mexia residents David and Holly Maples, both former military members, have spent hours and hours on the phone trying to help former interpreters get to the States.