An unidentified person was found dead in Mexia on Wednesday, officials said.
Mexia police sent officers at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a business in the 700 block of East Milam Street, responding to a report of a person deceased, according to a statement from a city official. By late Wednesday evening the person had been sent for autopsy without having been identified, the statement says.
The Mexia Police Department asks that anyone with knowledge of the incident call the department at 254-562-4154, on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.