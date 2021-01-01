MHMR program offering phone counseling for Waco area during COVID-19 crisis

Anyone who feel that living in the coronavirus pandemic is like being inside a slow-moving disaster may not be too far off when it comes to emotional well-being, and a federally funded program providing post-disaster counseling has been adapted to help Texans feeling overwhelmed by it all.
Since last March, Texans Recovering Together has offered over-the-phone help for people emotionally or psychologically rattled by COVID-19, whether despair over joblessness or food insecurity, depression, unresolved anger or an unshakable loneliness. At a time of year when mental health professionals normally see an uptick in calls about suicide and depression, local counselors are seeing an increase in their calls as well.
While response to the program was slow in its early months, its use is starting to snowball the longer that COVID-19 restrictions and impacts have continued, said Vince Erickson, project manager for the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
“We’re seeing a 23% to 25% increase in calls month to month,” Erickson said.
Call volume tends to fluctuate, but a counselor might field anywhere from a handful of calls to more than a dozen a day.
With almost $1 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Texans Recovering Together has provided free and anonymous counseling with the Heart of Texas MHMR Center overseeing its coverage area of McLennan, Hill, Bosque, Freestone, Limestone and Falls counties.
The service handles callers’ short-term needs and works to connect them to organizations that can provide additional help, such as social agencies, food banks, counseling services and more. It is available by calling 866-576-1101 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or at www.HOTMHMR.org/services/texans-recovering-together.
Christina Gibson, one of six counselors fielding calls for the service, said people affected by COVID-19’s social and economic disruptions share some similarities with victims of natural disasters, including sock at the initial event, then loss and confusion in the days after when survivors look for food, shelter and a measure of restoration to their lives.
One of the messages that counselors try to share with callers is that they are not alone in their emotional reaction to the situation.
“It’s a common reaction to a most uncommon event,” Erickson said. “There are two consistent things: People are anxious and fearful and others are feeling a prolonged separation from their family.”
Unlike other disasters, however, COVID-19 is not over yet.
“It’s not as there’s a bone that breaks and then heals. It’s a bone that keeps rebreaking,” Gibson said. “What makes COVID a different disaster is the unknown. The timeline is unclear.”
The 40-year-old Gibson’s background includes work as a Baylor University associate chaplain and in group counseling with people fighting substance abuse. Colleague Gabby Walker, 28, has experience with young people in work with teen support center The COVE, the Heart of Texas Autism Network and McLennan County schools.
Both have noted that the protocols to slow the spread of coronavirus, such as social distancing, face coverings and avoidance of personal contact have exacerbated some emotional problems and complicated the usual ways of addressing those problems through personal interaction.
“Because we’re a social species, we rely on connection,” Gibson said.
Without that connection, people can feel isolated and lonely, which can lead to physical disease and psychological issues if they are not addressed.
In many cases, what counselors try to do is lead callers to realize what resources they have within themselves or around them that can help.
“We try to uncover the hope within people, give them creative ways to connect with other people,” Gibson said.
But as the coronavirus crisis heads toward its first anniversary, counselors are finding some resources they have recommended starting to run dry.
“Over the last week or so, people are calling and saying, ‘I’ve tried here and here and here,’” Walker said.
It is also revealing a weakness of the American pride in self-reliance and individualism. People trying to cope on their own with the emotional burden of lost jobs, housing and food insecurity, deaths of family members and friends, social isolation and months of low-grade fear often have to be convinced to share their feelings or reach out for help.
A general awareness of others’ need for a sympathetic ear or other forms of connection can go a long way, as can an appreciation of shared resources to help, the counselors said.
“Burnout can happen if we think we are the ones to save people,” Gibson said. “In reality, we do so much better when we’re working with others.”