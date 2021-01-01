MHMR program offering phone counseling for Waco area during COVID-19 crisis

Anyone who feel that living in the coronavirus pandemic is like being inside a slow-moving disaster may not be too far off when it comes to emotional well-being, and a federally funded program providing post-disaster counseling has been adapted to help Texans feeling overwhelmed by it all.

Since last March, Texans Recovering Together has offered over-the-phone help for people emotionally or psychologically rattled by COVID-19, whether despair over joblessness or food insecurity, depression, unresolved anger or an unshakable loneliness. At a time of year when mental health professionals normally see an uptick in calls about suicide and depression, local counselors are seeing an increase in their calls as well.

While response to the program was slow in its early months, its use is starting to snowball the longer that COVID-19 restrictions and impacts have continued, said Vince Erickson, project manager for the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.

“We’re seeing a 23% to 25% increase in calls month to month,” Erickson said.

Call volume tends to fluctuate, but a counselor might field anywhere from a handful of calls to more than a dozen a day.