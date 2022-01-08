MidTex Farm & Ranch Show arrives in Waco Tuesday

The public is invited to the MidTex Farm, Ranch & Garden Show beginning Tuesday at The Base, McLennan County's almost year-old $32 million multi-purpose center fronting Bosque Boulevard in the Extraco Events Center.

There is no cost for admission to the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Visitors will see farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and ag-related services and technologies from more than 45 exhibitors.

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in McLennan County will offer classes about beef, cotton, rural land management, grain and more. Some courses qualify for continuing education credit. Class schedules are available at WacoChamber.com/MidTex.

To register for classes, call 254-757-5180.

