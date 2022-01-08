 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MidTex Farm & Ranch Show arrives in Waco Tuesday
MidTex Farm & Ranch Show arrives in Waco Tuesday

Mid Tex (copy)

Last year's MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show was the first e public event to use The Base, a new $32 million multi-purpose facility at the Extraco Events Center. This year's two-day show will start Tuesday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

The public is invited to the MidTex Farm, Ranch & Garden Show beginning Tuesday at The Base, McLennan County's almost year-old $32 million multi-purpose center fronting Bosque Boulevard in the Extraco Events Center.

There is no cost for admission to the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Visitors will see farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and ag-related services and technologies from more than 45 exhibitors.

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in McLennan County will offer classes about beef, cotton, rural land management, grain and more. Some courses qualify for continuing education credit. Class schedules are available at WacoChamber.com/MidTex.

To register for classes, call 254-757-5180.

