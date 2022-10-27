Midway Athletic Hall of Fame adds 2 members

Dr. Emily Neubert and Annie Rhodes Johnigan were inducted into the Midway High School Athletics Hall of Fame during an on-field ceremony and plaque presentation at Panther Stadium.

Both athletes accomplished significant academic and athletic feats while competing for Midway and have since excelled at the collegiate level and beyond. They both hold records in their respective events that still stand today.

Emily Neubert

Class of 2011

Emily Neubert was inducted into the Midway Athletics Hall of Fame as an outstanding swim athlete.

During her high school athletic career, she earned recognition as an All-State swimmer in four to six events every year. Emily earned a trip to the 4A state swim meet in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly events, where she finished fourth as a freshman, second as a sophomore, and won gold in both events her junior and senior years.

Her state 50-yard freestyle time is ranked 11th all-time, and her 100-yard butterfly time is ranked fourth all-time. She still holds Midway school records in 10 events.

Emily also excelled in the classroom. She was named Academic All-State as a junior and senior and graduated valedictorian of the class of 2011. Emily went on to compete for the Texas A&M swim team, during which she earned her bachelor’s degree in management of information systems and business honors and her master’s degree in economics.

While at A&M, her team won the Big 12 Championship, placed second at the SEC Championships, and placed fourth at the NCAAs. During her final year of eligibility, she was recognized as the Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year by Texas A&M and selected as the Elite 89 recipient at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average.

She competed in the 2012 Olympic Trials and earned individual NCAA All-American Honors.

Upon graduating from Texas A&M, Emily earned her Ph.D. in entrepreneurship from Indiana University and is currently an assistant professor of entrepreneurship at Texas Tech University.

Annie Rhodes

Class of 2013

Annie Rhodes Johnigan was inducted into the Midway Athletics Hall of Fame as an outstanding track and field athlete.

During Annie’s high school athletic career, she participated as a pole vaulter for the Pantherettes track program. As a sophomore, Annie won the gold medal in pole vault at the 4A UIL State Track Meet. During her junior and senior seasons, she earned silver medals in the 4A UIL State Meet.

Upon Annie’s high school graduation, she competed for Baylor University, where she was a three-time Big 12 Champion and a three-time All-America. While competing collegiately, Annie won a silver medal in the NCAA Indoor National Championships.

As a senior, Annie also had the highest vault nationally, with a mark of 15 feet 1½ inches, which is still the outdoor record for Baylor University. In 2017, Annie was named the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year. Additionally, Annie was recognized by Baylor as the Field Athlete of the Decade for 2010-20.

After graduating from Baylor with a degree in health and kinesiology, Annie competed professionally in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Mexico, where she finished as high as second place in indoors and fifth in outdoors.

In 2019, Annie reached a top-four ranking in the U.S., a top-25 world ranking for pole vaulting and was a Diamond League qualifier in Shanghai, China.

She is married to Zach Johnigan.