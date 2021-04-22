Midway choir students qualify for state

Students from Midway High School choir competed in local and UIL Solo and Ensemble competitions in late February.

Eighty-five soloists and ensemble members qualified for the state UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest, which will be held virtually at the end of May.

On the first day of competition, 129 singers earned a Division 1 “superior” rating on their Class 2 or 3 solo or ensemble. Additionally, 21 more singers earned a Division 2 “excellent” rating on their Class 2 or 3 solo or ensemble.

The official contest on Feb. 27 saw 50 singers earn a Division 1 “superior” rating on their Class 1 solos, which qualified them to advance to the state contest.