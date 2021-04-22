Midway choir students qualify for state

Students from Midway High School choir competed in local and UIL Solo and Ensemble competitions in late February.
Eighty-five soloists and ensemble members qualified for the state UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest, which will be held virtually at the end of May.
On the first day of competition, 129 singers earned a Division 1 “superior” rating on their Class 2 or 3 solo or ensemble. Additionally, 21 more singers earned a Division 2 “excellent” rating on their Class 2 or 3 solo or ensemble.
The official contest on Feb. 27 saw 50 singers earn a Division 1 “superior” rating on their Class 1 solos, which qualified them to advance to the state contest.
They are Devri Almand, Alissa Ayers, Jonathan Ayers, Maycee Baish, Eliana Barbur, Parker Borgald, Bella Burns, Clara Burns, Nakiyah Calhoun, Ava Clevenger, Claire Coley, Alex Conaway, Sarah Delk, Tyne Dougherty, Mackenzie Drew, Will Dubois, Marek Elikan, Kaleb Forbis, Walker Garrett, Madeline Greener, Mary Claire Gunn, Shep Helton, Leah Holden, Katy Jones, Stephanie Kearney, Drew Kedersha, Abbey King, Brooklyn Lankford, Grace Londenberg, Ashlyn Melichar, Jessa Miller, Vanson Newman, Grayson Odajima, Iris Ortega, Jenna Pietsch, JoEllen Pittman, Hannah Porcare, Rebecca Rhodes, Shariah Riley, Olivia Sain, Scott Shultz, Harper Singletary, Sam Smyers, Wyatt Somers, Reyna Trujillo, Meredith Villarrial, Langston Wade, Evan Watts, Rena Evelyn Wilhite and Carrigan Young.
Thirty-five students earned Division 1 “superior” ratings on their Class 1 ensembles, also advancing to state.
Those are Jonathan Ayers, Eliana Barbur, Parker Borgwald, Clara Burns, Nakiyah Calhoun, Calleigh Chau, Claire Coley, Sarah Delk, Tyne Dougherty, Will Dubois, Kaleb Forbis, Mary Claire Gunn, Shep Helton, Kelen Jackson, Sierra Kazaoka, Grace Londenberg, Jessa Miller, Molly Minard, Iris Ortega, Isabella Pena, Jenna Pietsch, JoEllen Pittman, Hannah Porcare, Olivia Sain, Scott Shultz, Harper Singletary, Riley Smith, Sam Smyers, Isabella Tellez, Reyna Trujillo, Hau Truong, Meredith Villarrial, Langston Wade, Evan Watts and Carrigan Young.
Additionally, 12 more singers earned a Division 2 “excellent” rating on their Class 1 solos.
They are Jack Clark, Garrett Crain, Angela Denegall, Noah Doss, Ryann Evans, Jackson Fischer, Chloe Inman, Ellie Maupin, Kiley Michalewicz, Katriel Oyler and Katie Plaskett.
The Midway choir, directed by Jeff Rice, Jannifer Rice and Caleb Overstreet, credits its success at these events to its voice teachers — Julianne Best, David Guess and Tina Hays. Accompanists who spend many hours preparing students are Jonathan Pinto, Lydia Bratcher and Nancy Bales.