Midway FFA members win at contests

Midway High School FFA members exceled at the McLennan County Agricultural Mechanics Show against schools from all over the county at the Extraco Center on Feb. 11, and then won at area and state contests.

For the county show, Delaney Moszkowicz and Caleb Montgomery took overall show grand champion with the restoration of a 1950 Farmall Cub tractor that took several months to complete. Delaney and Caleb also won reserve grand champion in team showmanship.

Hali Hardesty won reserve grand champion in individual showmanship with her project, a custom night stand, and Alexis Ziegenhagen took first in her class with an indoor drink station she built.

The tractor tech team won first place at the Area 8 competition, held at Navarro College’s John Deere Training Center, to advance to the state championship at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. High individual scores were achieved by Caleb (first), Delaney (third) and Hali (fifth), while Alexis was the alternate.

At the state contest held Sunday and Monday, the team placed fourth in tractor technician, winning several thousand dollars in tools and other products. High individuals at state were Caleb (eighth) and Delaney (10th).

