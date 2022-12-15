Midway FFA student wins state event

Few students experience winning a state competition during high school, and even fewer can say they won for restoring a 72-year-old piece of farm equipment.

However, both are true for Midway High School FFA member Delaney Moszkowicz, who was recently awarded division grand champion in the State Fair of Texas Tractor Restoration Show.

Delaney isn’t one to back down from a challenge, and the time and care it took to restore a 1950 Farmall Cub tractor to original condition paid off. In addition to a blue ribbon, the high school senior took home a large, industrial-sized toolbox as her prize.

To prepare for the competition, Delaney spent months bringing the old tractor back to life, focusing on every component from mechanics to aesthetics and overall appearance.

Aside from workmanship, judging criteria also required contestants to demonstrate extensive knowledge of and involvement in the restoration process as well as exhibit expert showmanship while presenting their project.

Before entering her tractor in the State Fair, she was awarded reserve grand champion tractor at the Heart of Texas Fair Agricultural Mechanics Project Show earlier this fall.

Since winning grand champion at the state level, Delaney isn’t taking any time off and is already restoring a 1959 John Deere 435 tractor that she’ll show in the spring and enter in the Delo National Championship competition next summer.

After hopefully adding a national title to her collection, Delaney plans to attend Texas A&M University next fall.