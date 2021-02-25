Midway FFA tractor tech team heads to state

The Midway FFA tractor tech team captured first place at the Area 8 FFA Career Development Event held Jan. 21 at the John Deere Training Center at Navarro College in Corsicana.

This is the fourth straight year the Midway FFA tractor tech team has advanced to state. This year’s area-winning team includes Savannah Johnson, Caleb Montgomery and Delaney

Moszkowicz; Hali Hardesty is the alternate.

Midway FFA teacher Shawn Rejcek said this school year means a lot to them because they were only days away from heading to Houston last year to compete when the stock show was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state contest will take place at the Houston Livestock Show on March 7-8 with the tractor diagnostic finals being livestreamed on March 8.

The tractor tech competition comprises three parts: a 100-question general mechanical knowledge test, a 100-question component test and the tractor diagnostic.

For the tractor diagnostic each team is given a tractor with five mechanical defects. The teams are given a work order listing customer complaints and a service manual.

The teams then, using their knowledge and tools, have 30 minutes to find and repair all five problems and drive the tractor before time expires. Cumulative team point totals determine placing.