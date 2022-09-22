Midway grad assumes Pacific command position

Marine Corps Col. Jared C. Voneida, a 1992 Midway High School graduate, assumed command of the Defense Information Systems Agency Pacific Regional Field Command during a July 15 ceremony aboard the USS Missouri at Ford Island, Hawaii.

Voneida replaced Marine Corps Col. Matthew R. Simmons, who served as the DISA Pacific commander since July 2019.

He is the son of Susan and the late John Voneida, of Waco.

This is Voneida’s second tour with DISA. He was the chief of DISA PAC’s Contingency and Exercise Branch at Ford Island, Hawaii, from 2007 to 2010. He’s returning to DISA after his most recent assignment as the assistant chief of staff G-6 for the general’s communications officer for III Marine Expeditionary Force in Okinawa, Japan.

“DISA PAC was my first choice for command,” Voneida said. “It’s great to be back here with the agency and see so many familiar faces.”

In his current role, Voneida is responsible for the engineering, operation, defense and command, and control of the Pacific portion of the Department of Defense Information Network. He directly supports U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Forces Japan, U.S. Forces Korea, Alaska Command, and Pacific mission partners, service components and agencies.

“Col. Simmons did a great job at DISA PAC and provided superb support throughout the Pacific,” Voneida said. “I’m going to continue his work and focus on maintaining an integrated joint force with our service components throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater and ensure we are interoperable with our coalition partners and NATO forces operating in theater.”

Voneida is a 1997 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He and his wife, Sara, have two children, Claire, 12, and K.J., 8.

Voneida has served in Rome, Stuttgart, Germany, and Okinawa, Japan.

His father was a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and retired as a lieutenant colonel. John and Susan moved to Waco in 1988. John worked for L-3 Communications and later at Merrill-Lynch under Tom Salome.

Jared Voneida’s brother, Ryan, is a U.S. Air Force colonel in Colorado Springs at the Air Force Academy. Ryan is a 1995 Midway graduate.