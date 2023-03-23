The Midway High School Diversity Council teamed up with Isaiah 117 House in Waco this month to sponsor its first-ever sock drive.

Midway High School students collected a total of 1,968 pairs of brand-new socks to donate to foster children in McLennan County.

Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit organization that changes the way foster care begins. It offers a transitional placement for children to stay before being placed in foster families, providing a comforting home to sleep in while they await placement.

The nearly 2,000 pairs of socks donated by the Midway High Diversity Council will help provide a small sense of comfort and support to children during a challenging time, according to a news release.