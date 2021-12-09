Midway has 13 receive National Merit honors

Midway High School students continued their legacy of excellence in standardized testing this year with 13 seniors recognized through the National Merit Program, one of whom has been named a National Merit Semifinalist.
Finalists will be announced in February 2022.
National Merit Semifinalist Michael Becker scored among the top 1% of high school seniors in the nation tested on the PSAT/NMSQT.
Michael is the son of Mike and Amy Becker, of Hewitt. He is a College Board Advanced Placement (AP) Scholar with Distinction and a recipient of the Spirit of Midway Award for his volunteer service. Michael serves as vice president of Student council, is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society, and competes in UIL science.
Following graduation, Michael plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in engineering.
Ashlyn Melichar is being recognized both for her achievement as a National Merit Commended Scholar and for earning a perfect score on the ACT.
Ashlyn is the daughter of Ken and Cameo Melichar, of Hewitt. In addition to her perfect ACT score, she is also an AP Scholar with Distinction. Ashlyn received a superior rating on a Class 1 vocal solo at the UIL State Solo and Ensemble competition and is a three-year choir member.
Ashlyn plans to attend either Texas A&M or the University of Texas to study biomedical engineering and hopes to complete a Ph.D. related to medical research.
Midway has 11 other National Merit Commended Scholars.
Sasha Barrera is the daughter of Janet and Mark Barrera, of Robinson. Sasha attended the American Overseas School of Rome from grades 9 to 11. She is a member of the Global Issues Network, National Honor Society, Italian Honor Society and the Meistersingers varsity choir.
Sam Battle is the son of Drs. Jake and Soo Battle, of Waco. Sam is a member of National Honor Society, an AP Scholar with Honor, captain and two-year letterman on the varsity football team, and a three-year recipient of the Spirit of Midway Award for volunteerism.
Ava Clevenger is the daughter of Josh and Lisa Clevenger, of McGregor. Ava is a member of National Honor Society and the Midway High School Chamber Singers. She is also involved in the art program, is a National Spanish Exam gold and silver medalist, and an AP Scholar with Distinction.
Inoo Jo is the son of Hwasun and Jangho Jo, of Hewitt. Inoo is a four-year member of the Computer Science Club as well as a member of National Honor Society. He takes part in numerous academic competitions, including UIL math, computer science and debate.
Evan Jones is the son of Stephen and Karen Jones. As a member of the symphony orchestra, Evan competes in UIL Solo and Ensemble and has earned a combination of 1’s and 2’s for his performances. He also made All-Region in piano in 2019 and 2020 as well as All-Region in bass in 2020.
Drew Kedersha is the son of Scott and Kristen Kedersha, of Waco. He is a member of the Meistersingers, Chamber Singers, cross country team, Blue Crew, National Honor Society and the musical.
Heidi Kuang is the daughter of Weidong Kuang and Lora Tu, of Woodway. Heidi is a member of the swim team and National Honor Society. She has been named a National Spanish Exam gold medalist and an AP Scholar with Distinction.
Caleb Lively is the son of Lauren and Michael Lively, of McGregor. Caleb is a member of National Honor Society and earned National German Exam honorable mention. He serves as captain of one of Midway’s robotics teams.
Carson Lutz is the son of Lori Lutz, of Waco. Carson is a Texas Music Teachers Association state finalist in the Piano Performance Contest, a third-place state medalist in UIL literary criticism and a National Spanish Exam gold medalist. He serves as the Midway band’s head drum major, National Honor Society president and Spanish Club co-president.
Piya Patel is the daughter of Priti and Vikas Patel, of Waco. Piya is a member of National Honor Society and serves as the online editor for the Panther Post. She has completed a marketing internship with Digital Media Butterfly in addition to volunteering to teach creative writing through the Hewitt Public Library.
Matthew Shirley is the son of Doyle and Ann Shirley, of McGregor. Matthew is a Spirit of Midway Award recipient for his volunteerism and a member of National Honor Society. He competes in UIL academics in science and math, and also participates in robotics.