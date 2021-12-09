Midway has 13 receive National Merit honors

Midway High School students continued their legacy of excellence in standardized testing this year with 13 seniors recognized through the National Merit Program, one of whom has been named a National Merit Semifinalist.

Finalists will be announced in February 2022.

National Merit Semifinalist Michael Becker scored among the top 1% of high school seniors in the nation tested on the PSAT/NMSQT.

Michael is the son of Mike and Amy Becker, of Hewitt. He is a College Board Advanced Placement (AP) Scholar with Distinction and a recipient of the Spirit of Midway Award for his volunteer service. Michael serves as vice president of Student council, is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society, and competes in UIL science.

Following graduation, Michael plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in engineering.

Ashlyn Melichar is being recognized both for her achievement as a National Merit Commended Scholar and for earning a perfect score on the ACT.