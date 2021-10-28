Midway High crowns homecoming queen

Senior Charlee Yourman was crowned homecoming queen at halftime of Midway High School’s homecoming game Oct. 8.

Charlee is the daughter of Christi and Thomas Yourman. She grew up in Waco and has attended school at Midway since she was in pre-kindergarten. Her involvement at school includes being a member of the National Honor Society, Business Professionals of America and the audio-visual team.

Additionally, Charlee serves as the first female student section leader and has been a starter on the varsity softball team for four years while also playing on a travel softball team outside of school.

In her free time, she enjoys listening to country music and spending time with friends because she loves being around people.

After graduation, Charlee has committed to play Division I softball at Charleston Southern University in South Carolina on both academic and softball scholarships, where she is considering majoring in forensics.