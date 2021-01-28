Midway High has 13 named to All-State Choir

A record-breaking 13 Midway High School students, including one alternate, were selected for the 2021 Texas Music Educators Association All-State Choir.

Those recognized are Jonathan Ayers, bass 2; Walker Garrett, tenor 2; Madeline Greener, soprano 2; Shep Helton, tenor 1; Brooklyn Lankford, alto 2; Iris Ortega, soprano 2; Jenna Pietsch, alto 2; Scott Schultz, bass 1; Harper Singletary, tenor 1; Sam Smyers, tenor 2, alternate; Meredith Villarrial, soprano 1; Evan Watts, bass 2; and Carrigan Young, alto 1.

The competitive audition process began last fall when more than 50,000 Texas high school students auditioned at the regional level for TMEA All-State. Out of these students, 1,860 were selected as TMEA All-State members.

The audition process requires students across 33 TMEA regions to perform selected music for a panel of judges, who rank each voice part. Based on these rankings, students are selected to advance and compete against other students in their TMEA area.

On Jan. 16, 17 Midway High choir students auditioned virtually in the area round of competitions. The musicians who ranked the highest from the eight TMEA area competitions are honored as TMEA All-State members.

TMEA will not host an All-State performance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students are under the direction of Jeff Rice, Jannifer Rice and Caleb Overstreet. The students also take private voice lessons from Julianne Best, David Guess and Tina Hays.