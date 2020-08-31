Midway High reports new COVID-19 cases, sends home those who attended senior breakfast

An invitation for the breakfast states that the event will be held outside “for health safety purposes” and that people should “feel free to wear a mask.”

Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said everyone who attended the off-campus event has been ordered to quarantine because there is too much risk involved when so many people gather together and interact.

“The health district works closely with the school districts upon identification of any positive case on-campus,” she said. “The school district identifies close contacts on campus and places them in quarantine. The health district then conducts a follow-up investigation to identify close contacts outside the school campus, exposure during the incubation period and obtain any other relevant information.”

Both Craine and Marlin said that quarantine should not be viewed as a punishment but as a safety precaution to limit the spread of the coronavirus to others, who may be more at risk for the disease.

“Breaking quarantine puts everyone else at risk,” Craine said.

Students who attended the senior girls breakfast and who do not develop symptoms during the 14-day quarantine will be allowed to return to campus next week, Marlin said. In the meantime, they will continue learning remotely.