Midway High reports new COVID-19 cases, sends home those who attended senior breakfast

Midway Independent School District officials Monday reported three new cases of COVID-19 at Midway High School and said they have ordered a two-week quarantine for girls who attended an Aug. 24 off-campus breakfast that drew more than 100 seniors.
A student who attended the traditional senior girls breakfast just hours before the start of school tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, leading school officials to send the other known attendees home that same day.
The school district, McLennan County’s second-largest with about 8,300 students, reported that potentially “dozens” of other students could be ordered to quarantine, in addition to 23 students and a staff member identified to have been in close contact with the student at school.
Midway ISD did not release the total number of students who have been ordered to quarantine, but photos of the Aug. 24 breakfast circulating on social media show more than 100 senior girls gathered for a group photo, with none wearing masks.
The case from Friday is not believed to be related to the three new cases reported Monday, which involve students ninth, 11th and 12th grades, according to a letter from Principal Alison Smith to families. Each of the new cases is considered unrelated to the others.
District spokesperson Traci Marlin said the senior girls breakfast is a tradition among Midway students and families, but it is not a school-sponsored event. Families host the breakfast at their homes each year.
An invitation for the breakfast states that the event will be held outside “for health safety purposes” and that people should “feel free to wear a mask.”
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said everyone who attended the off-campus event has been ordered to quarantine because there is too much risk involved when so many people gather together and interact.
“The health district works closely with the school districts upon identification of any positive case on-campus,” she said. “The school district identifies close contacts on campus and places them in quarantine. The health district then conducts a follow-up investigation to identify close contacts outside the school campus, exposure during the incubation period and obtain any other relevant information.”
Both Craine and Marlin said that quarantine should not be viewed as a punishment but as a safety precaution to limit the spread of the coronavirus to others, who may be more at risk for the disease.
“Breaking quarantine puts everyone else at risk,” Craine said.
Students who attended the senior girls breakfast and who do not develop symptoms during the 14-day quarantine will be allowed to return to campus next week, Marlin said. In the meantime, they will continue learning remotely.
“As a community, we must all do our part to be vigilant about following preventive actions — inside and outside, both on- and off-campus,” Midway Superintendent George Kazanas said. “We implore our students, parents and staff members to wear cloth face coverings, physically distance and practice good hygiene. We can only implement safety measures and protocols for the time students are in school. We need help from families and through personal responsibility in staying safe the rest of the time outside of school, especially looking ahead to the upcoming Labor Day weekend.”
In all, Midway ISD has had one staff member at Woodway Elementary and five students at Midway High School test positive.
Meanwhile, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Monday that 91 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total count to 6,355 people who have had the disease. More than a third of those people, or 35, are between 18 and 25 years old.
The rolling seven-day average percentage of all tests coming back positive held steady at 16% as of Sunday. The average jumped from 9% to 16% within 10 days, during which both Baylor University and Midway ISD reopened for in-person instruction.
Waco hospitals were treating 31 COVID-19 patients, including 13 people who are on ventilators. At least 83 people have died from COVID-19 complications.
