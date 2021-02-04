Midway High student named to All-State band

Junior French horn player AJ Watson is the first Midway High School band student in a decade to be selected as a Texas Music Educators Association All-State musician.

This is AJ’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. She is the first Midway band student to receive this recognition since Midway High entered the UIL 6A classification.

AJ is the daughter of Clint and Josephine Watson.

She began the process of being chosen for this distinction last fall, along with over 50,000 other students across Texas who entered TMEA All-State competitions at the district level. AJ moved on to compete at the regional and area rounds.

During these auditions individual musicians performed selected music for a panel of judges, who rank each instrument part. Based on these rankings, students from 33 TMEA regions are selected to advance and compete against other students in their TMEA area.

The musicians who rank the highest from the eight TMEA area competitions are honored as members of a TMEA All-State music group.

AJ is one of 1,800 musicians selected in the band division, and one of 42 students chosen for 6A French horn in 2021.