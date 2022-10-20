The seniors who make up Midway High School’s homecoming court are (front row, from left) Alexandria Rodriguez, Abby Petrini, Lauren Myers, Molly Slovak, Ally Acosta, Isabel Micus, Lauran Bachik, Susan Loomis, (back row) Kate Krause, Deyahna Chappel, Devri Almand, Reagan Bland, Courtney Torres and Anna Posey. The queen will be crowned at Friday’s game against Bryan High.
Midway homecoming court
