Midway ISD campuses named for achievement

Five Midway ISD schools have been named to the 2019-20 Educational Results Partnership (ERP) Honor Roll for high achievement in student success.

The ERP Honor Roll program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes.

The campuses honored are Midway Middle, Woodgate Intermediate, South Bosque Elementary, Spring Valley Elementary and Woodway Elementary.

The schools are among 3,490 public schools in the nation to receive this distinction. Midway ISD was one of six Texas districts to be named to the Honor Roll in 2019.

The 2019-20 ERP Honor Roll was developed using the nation’s largest database on student achievement to identify successful schools and districts.

Schools that appear on the Honor Roll have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.