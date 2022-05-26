Midway ISD principal named state finalist

Earlier this spring, H-E-B representatives visited Woodgate Intermediate School in Midway ISD to surprise Principal Wes Kanawyer with news of his selection as an H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards finalist.

Kanawyer was later recognized by H-E-B as one of five state finalists for the 2022 Principal of the Year Award. The award honors outstanding public school professionals as some of the best in Texas and celebrates their dedication and commitment to their school communities.

Kanawyer was chosen as a Principal of the Year finalist for consistently going the extra mile each day to serve students and staff. H-E-B presented each finalist with a cash prize and a grant for their school.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Excellence in Education Awards program, which was launched by H-E-B in 2002 in cooperation with the Texas Association of School Administrators as a way to support public education in Texas.

It has now become the largest monetary program for educators in the state, spotlighting best practices and celebrating the passion and creativity of Texas educators.

H-E-B asks customers, employees and community members to nominate teachers, principals, districts, early childhood facilities and school boards in Texas.

A team of judges reviews the applications, narrowing the field to semi-finalists. From that pool, five regional judging panels composed of former winners, administrators, and university and community leaders not affiliated with H-E-B select teacher and principal finalists.