Midway ISD reopens with 2/3 of students returning to campus after five-month hiatus

“It’s going to be a great year,” she said. “Midway’s going to do whatever they can to protect everybody, and our kids will enjoy (school) for as long as they’re able to be there. We’re all praying for the whole year.”

South Bosque third-grade math and science teacher Nicole Grygar felt like the first day went smoothly, with no complaints from students when asked to put on face coverings or social distance.

“The kids really jumped right back into the routines and the excitement of school,” she said.

Grygar teaches math and science for two groups of about 20 students each, but this year the students remained in the same room while she switched rooms with her teaching partner, after sanitizing their hands and bringing new materials for each group. She said the students respected the new rules, which included spacing out desks and placing Plexiglas dividers between desks that face each other.

“We’re trying our best to keep everybody safe and normalize as much as we can, knowing that it, of course, isn’t normal,” she said. “We’re still going to have fun and work together to make school a great experience for our kiddos.”