Midway ISD reopens with 2/3 of students returning to campus after five-month hiatus

The student drop-off line snaked around South Bosque Elementary School in Woodway and out onto the Highway 84 frontage road Monday morning as students returned to campus for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
With parents required to stay in their cars, moms leaned out of passenger windows, cellphones in hand, to snap first-day-of-school photos, tears welling up in their eyes. Students, most of them wearing face coverings, practically jumped out of cars, with only a few tears shed by younger kids, Principal Stacey Voight said.
The first day of school looked quite different this year, but teachers and students appeared just as eager, if not more so, to return to the classroom after a five-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Midway Independent School District, McLennan County’s second largest district, reopened Monday with about 66% of its 8,273 students choosing to attend school in person, district spokesperson Traci Marlin said. The other 34%, or 2,821 students, selected remote instruction.
South Bosque Elementary had the highest percentage of students select to attend the in-person option out of 10 Midway ISD campuses, with 78% of the school’s roughly 600 students choosing face-to-face instruction.
In the days before the reopening, a staff member at Woodway Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, Principal Angela Kirkpatrick said in a letter to families and staff late Friday. The district declined to name the staff member but said all workers, mainly school leadership, who came into contact with the individual who tested positive will quarantine at home, including Kirkpatrick.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Aaron Peña has returned to Woodway Elementary, where he previously served as principal, in the meantime to steer the start of school, along with other district leaders. Staff will work from home until their two-week quarantine period ends.
The school district experienced some issues with virtual instruction Monday morning, when several students could not connect to the internet, but the issue was resolved by lunchtime, Marlin said.
At South Bosque, Voight said there was a “buzz in the air” as students bounded out of cars and into the building, where a “red carpet” and balloons welcomed them. Students received a squirt of hand sanitizer before being directed to a table to meet their teachers, who then took them to their classrooms.
The elementary school has one teacher per grade level teaching remote instruction, with two fourth-grade teachers conducting lessons through the Midway Virtual School, Voight said.
While only fourth-grade students are required to wear face coverings, teachers encouraged younger students to wear them during group activities or walking down hallways, Voight said. The majority of students at South Bosque wore a face covering of some type.
“We’re so excited to have our students back,” she said. “We appreciate the district delaying the start by one week. It helped us get the iPads out to the students who are doing Midway Virtual School, but also gave the teachers a little bit of extra time to plan and make sure all the safety measures were in place.”
Brooke Malthesen, president of South Bosque Elementary PTA, said those safety measures are a big part of the reason she felt comfortable sending her fourth-grade son, Cole, back to school this year.
“I have a whole lot of faith in Midway as a district, keeping our kids safe,” she said. “I know that they’re going to do everything that they can possibly do to protect our children.”
The same goes for South Bosque Elementary, where her son has attended school since kindergarten. Cole was thrilled to be back at school and to see all his friends and get back into the routine of in-person school, rather than the remote instruction he had in the spring, Malthesen said.
“I know that they’re going to take care of him, no matter what,” she said.
Although she did not get to walk her son into his classroom this year, Malthesen said she is quite certain Cole did not mind.
“He’s at the point where he would really prefer for me not to go in there with him anymore,” she said with a laugh.
Malthesen also wanted her son to return to school in person because she knows fourth grade is a pivotal year for students before they enter intermediate school. She wanted him to be prepared for that transition. South Bosque serves prekindergarten through fourth-grade students.
“It’s going to be a great year,” she said. “Midway’s going to do whatever they can to protect everybody, and our kids will enjoy (school) for as long as they’re able to be there. We’re all praying for the whole year.”
South Bosque third-grade math and science teacher Nicole Grygar felt like the first day went smoothly, with no complaints from students when asked to put on face coverings or social distance.
“The kids really jumped right back into the routines and the excitement of school,” she said.
Grygar teaches math and science for two groups of about 20 students each, but this year the students remained in the same room while she switched rooms with her teaching partner, after sanitizing their hands and bringing new materials for each group. She said the students respected the new rules, which included spacing out desks and placing Plexiglas dividers between desks that face each other.
“We’re trying our best to keep everybody safe and normalize as much as we can, knowing that it, of course, isn’t normal,” she said. “We’re still going to have fun and work together to make school a great experience for our kiddos.”
Grygar has one student who is at home under quarantine, although the student is not sick with COVID-19. The student joined the class via Google Meet during two different activities Monday, and the students in the classroom took turns talking to the student and making her feel like a part of the class. The student plans to return to school once the quarantine period ends.
For herself, Grygar felt safe teaching on her first day back in the classroom with students in five months. She and all other staff members must wear face coverings all day, while social distancing is enforced, and meetings have been conducted virtually when feasible.
“All of those actions are really helping me feel at ease,” she said. “I don’t have any anxieties about safety at work or in the school or in my classroom.”
