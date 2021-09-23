Midway junior attains Eagle Scout rank

Karter McNair, a member of Troop 308 and a junior at Midway High School, became an Eagle Scout at a Court of Honor ceremony Aug. 29 at First United Methodist Church.

He is the son of Rock and Heather McNair and a brother to Hollyn and Mabry. He plans to attend the University of Mississippi for pre-med and business studies.

For his Eagle project, Karter designed and built a butterfly garden for the Talitha Koum Institute. Because of the nature and quality of his work on the butterfly garden, Karter received the William T. Hornaday Award for Distinguished Service in Conservation.

The Eagle Award with five palms was presented by Assistant Scoutmaster Jeff Manning.

Karter was a Cub Scout in Pack 308 and received the Cub Scout God and Family Award and Arrow of Light. In Troop 308, Karter, a member of the Fox Patrol, served as senior patrol leader.

He attended summer camps at Tahuaya and Worth Ranch, and High Adventure Camp at Sea Base-Bahamas. He is an Ordeal member of the Order of the Arrow. Karter has earned 46 merit badges and lists fishing as his favorite.

At Midway, Karter is involved with the Meister-