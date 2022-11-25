Midway notches 17 National Merit honorees

Midway High School students continued their legacy of outstanding performance in standardized testing.

This year’s group of National Merit and College Board honorees undoubtedly carries on this tradition of excellence with the highest number of recognitions — 17 in total — since 2016.

This record number includes four Semifinalists and five Commended Scholars in addition to three students receiving recognition through more than one program as both National Indigenous and National Hispanic Scholars.

This year’s group of honorees includes multiple symphony orchestra concertmasters, soccer and debate team captains, a NASA intern and a powerlifter, and is full of aspiring engineers, school teachers and doctors.

In addition to earning academic recognition, they have founded clubs to address food insecurity and been awarded for many hours spent giving back to their community through volunteer service.

Out of the 1.5 million students who took the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, only the top 3.33% with the highest scores qualify for recognition in the 2023 National Merit Program. Five Midway students are among approximately two-thirds of these high scorers who receive recognition as Commended Scholars, and the remaining one-third are named Semifinalists.

Midway’s four Semifinalists, who represent some of the highest scores on the PSAT/NMSQT in the state of Texas, are among the top 1% of U.S. high school seniors qualified to earn this prestigious honor. Semifinalists advancing to the finalist level will be announced in February 2023.

College Board’s National Recognition Programs also identified nine Midway students as National Scholars who scored among the top 10% of students in Texas on the PSAT/NMSQT.

Semifinalists are Tristan Newman, Hunter Shi, Samuel Thaller and Thomas Warkentine.

Named as Commended Scholars are Sadie Hynan, Kailea Kuecker, Cara McMillan,Toby Meldrum and Josie Sim.

National African American Scholars are Megan Carroll and Ryann Evans.

National Hispanic Scholars are Alexa Barrera, Isabella Diaz, Andrea Mar, Savannah Ortiz, Hannah Padilla, Samuel Thaller and Abner Feliciano Toledo.

National Indigenous Scholars are Samuel Thaller, Savannah Ortiz and Alexa Barrera.