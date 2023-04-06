Midway High School robotics made history at this year’s 6A UIL State Robotics Tournament, taking home first place and winning the program’s first-ever state title.

Midway Robotics Team 4707, the Midway Predators, composed of members Noah Thamban, Jai Patel, Andrew Morelan, Josh Oslund, Hogan Nance and David Flores, secured its spot in the state tournament on March 24 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

The team won the Waco League Tournament in January and exceled in the Central Regional Tournament in February.

After almost three years working together, Midway’s robotics team started off strong in the first portion of the state tournament.

It won all six qualification matches used to seed teams for finals and set the high score for the tournament twice. It was also the only team out of 24 participants to finish the qualifying matches 6-0 and was the No. 1 seed going into the elimination matches.

The team’s success continued as it went on to win both semifinal elimination matches and move into the finals bracket where it won the next two matches, claiming the state title and setting a new Texas record for most points scored in a single match.

“I’m very proud of these young men as they truly represent the best Midway has to offer,” said Midway High School robotics teacher and team sponsor Brady Gibson.

Midway Robotics Team 4707 is led by President Noah Thamban, who organizes all of the team’s service events, manages key tasks and projects, and helps implement robot programming and testing. Along with Thamban, each of the team’s six members contributes a set of skills.

“Josh Oslund is the lead builder for the team and was instrumental designing and building the third version of Midway’s robot that was used after the Waco League Tournament,” Gibson said. “He also created 3D computer-aided design (CAD) models of the robot prior to building to test the feasibility of designs.”

Hogan Nance played a crucial role as driver coach and end-game strategist for the team. In addition to documenting scores, he researched team alliances and helped 4707 pick teams that complemented their robot’s abilities.

In addition to selecting the right partners, each match includes 30 seconds of programmed autonomous function in which the robot completes programmed tasks without any human control.

“Jai Patel is the lead programmer and was responsible for programming the autonomous portion of the robot,” Gibson said, “which was a key component of the team’s success as points are weighted heavily on this aspect of the game, rewarding teams that are willing to take the time grinding through hours of testing.”

Autonomous function is followed by a two-minute driver-controlled period in which opposing alliances compete to score points.

“Andrew Morelan was the team’s primary driver,” Gibson said, “and much of this year’s success was due to his calm under pressure and extensive practice sessions.”

Colton Munksgard was the audio/video specialist for the team and David Flores was responsible for team pit organization and equipment inventory, making sure the team had everything it needed to be successful when traveling to tournaments.

“In addition to the competition side of the robotics season, each of these young men has put in countless hours around Waco presenting their robots and promoting STEM to elementary schools and other civic events in the community,” Midway High School teacher and robotics team sponsor Ben Kosarek said.

The Nance, Thamban and Oslund families provided support for the team this year.