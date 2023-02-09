The Midway High School choir program is celebrating the impressive achievement of its singers selected for the prestigious Texas All-State Choir.

After completing the rigorous audition process, eight Midway Choir students were chosen to receive All-State honors from a pool of over 70,000 applicants.

All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become members of this elite group, which includes the following Midway students:

Madeleine Denman, sophomore, 3rd chair soprano 1, All-State Mixed Choir.

Madeline Greener, senior, 1st chair soprano 2, All-State Mixed Choir.

Alissa Ayer, senior, 1st chair alto 1, All-State Mixed Choir.

Sam Conaway, sophomore, 2nd chair tenor 1, All-State Mixed Choir.

Noah Doss, senior, 2nd chair tenor 2, All-State Mixed Choir.

Asher Beck, sophomore, 3rd chair tenor 2, All-State Mixed Choir.

Wyatt Somers, senior, 2nd chair bass 1, All-State Tenor-Bass Choir.

Jackson Owen, sophomore, 2nd chair bass 2, All-State Tenor-Bass Choir.

This is the third year Madeline Greener has been selected for All-State Choir and the second year Sam Conaway, Asher Beck and Wyatt Somers have been selected.

As All-State musicians, these singers will participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the annual Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention held in San Antonio. Their performances for thousands of attendees will bring the event to a close.

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have advanced through several rounds of auditions to qualify at the state level and perform in one of 18 ensembles. This competitive audition process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA regions.

Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their region to compete against musicians in eight TMEA areas. Eleven Midway Choir students advanced to the area competitions, and eight qualified among the highest-ranking musicians to perform in a TMEA All-State music group.

The students are guided by Midway High School choral directors Jeff Rice, Jannifer Rice and Caleb Overstreet. Additionally, Beck, Conaway, Greener and Somers are private voice students of Dr. David Guess; Ayers, Denman and Doss are private voice students of Tina Hays; and Owen studies privately with Julianne Best.