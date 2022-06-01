Midway student advances to Spelling Bee finals

Vihaan Sibal, a seventh grader from Midway Middle School, advanced Wednesday to finals of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Central Texas Spelling Bee champion is among 12 finalists who will compete at 7 p.m. Thursday in the event televised on the Ion channel.

Sibal successfully completed seven rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, correctly spelling “lipofuscin” in the last round on Wednesday, which saw 10 of the 22 remaining contestants eliminated. The competition started with 234 contestants.

In previous rounds, Sibal spelled urushiol, puncheon, spicigerous and phenylephrine, and correctly answered vocabulary questions about the definitions of rhapsody and vermilion.

Sibal tied for seventh in the competition last year, improving on a 42nd-place finish when he was a third grader.

The National Spelling Bee is held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in the Washington, D.C., area, and the prime-time finals will be hosted by LeVar Burton.

Ion is available on Spectrum Channel 74 or 125, DirecTV channel 305, Dish Channel 250, and also via streaming providers such as Hulu, Sling, Samsung TV Plus and YouTube TV, according to the National Spelling Bee website. Astound, formerly known as Grande, does not carry Ion, according to the site.

Sibal is sponsored by Rapoport Holdings LLC in memory of Audre Rapoport. Rapoport Holdings has sponsored the local event for eight years.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee calls itself the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program.

Visit spellingbee.com for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Co.

For information on participating in next year’s local spelling bee program, email centraltxspellingbee@yahoo.com.