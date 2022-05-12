Midway student wins Central Texas Spelling Bee

Vihaan Sibal, a seventh grader from Midway Middle School, advanced to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee by winning the Central Texas Spelling Bee on March 26 at McLennan Community College.

This is Vihaan’s fourth time to win the Central Texas Spelling Bee. He previously won in 2018, 2020 and 2021. His championship word, “disciform,” came in round 14. “Disciform” means “of round or oval shape.”

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place May 31 to June 2 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in the Washington, D.C. area.

Vihaan tied for 42nd at the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee and for seventh place at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled due to the pandemic.

The regional competition took place in two phases this year. Twenty-three spellers competed in a proctored online preliminary exam on March 22 to determine the 10 top scorers, who competed at the March 26 in-person bee.

The runner-up was Glenn Eshelman, a seventh grader from Midway Middle School. Tied for third place were Tom McNamara, a sixth grader from Live Oak Classical School, and Victor Argueta, a sixth grader from River Valley Intermediate School.

The Central Texas bee was sponsored by Rapoport Holdings LLC in memory of Audre Rapoport. Rapoport Holdings has sponsored the regional event for eight years.

For information on participating in next year’s local spelling bee program, email centraltxspellingbee@yahoo.com.