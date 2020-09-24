Midway students earn Duke TIP honors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seventeen Midway Middle School students have been recognized by Duke University for their SAT and ACT scores that they earned last school year as seventh-graders.

Duke TIP (Talent Identification Program) students are selected nationwide each year based on their high-level performances on grade-level standardized test scores, and only those who score at or above the 95th percentile qualify for the honor.

This year, 17 students received state honors, with three students also qualifying for Grand Recognition — earned by scoring approximately at or better than 90% of recent high school graduates on at least one part of the ACT or the SAT.

Students Rachel Davenport, Lucy Lu and Alastair McGrath achieved Grand Recognition.

The other Duke TIP honorees are Ellie Atkinson, Julian Choung, Stella Davison, Emry Deivanayagam, Dacey Dougherty, Luke Gibson, Lillian Goodman, William Gorham, Christopher Hiatt, Lydia Johnston, Hailey-Jane Holder, Esther Kim, Elliott Krey and Ethan Self.