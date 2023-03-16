All four of Midway High School’s semifinalists have advanced to finalist standing in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

As National Merit finalists, Midway High School seniors Tristan Newman, Hunter Shi, Samuel Thaller and Thomas Warkentine received some of the highest scores on the PSAT/NMSQT in Texas and represent less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors who earn this academic honor.

Out of the 1.5 million students who took the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, only the top 3.33% with the highest scores qualified for recognition in the National Merit Program, and even fewer are recognized as finalists with the chance to compete for a National Merit scholarship.

National Merit finalists are selected based on their exceptional abilities, skills and accomplishments. To become finalists, Midway’s four semifinalists demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities and significant involvement in their school and community in addition to consistently meeting high academic standards.

The 2023 National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in a series of nationwide news releases beginning in March and concluding in June.