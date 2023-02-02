Midway Independent School District’s number of national board certified teachers continues to grow with the district’s most recent instructor to join the lineup after completing the rigorous certification process.

Hewitt Elementary first grade teacher Wendi Singletary is officially the district’s seventh national board-certified teacher, becoming one of only 3% of teachers nationwide and just 0.33% of Texas teachers to achieve national board certification.

“Certification is all about reflective teaching and knowing your content and your students,” Singletary said. “Going through the process deepened both my desire and ability to reflect on my teaching practices and the needs and growth of my students.”

This is Singletary’s 22nd year in education and her fifth year teaching at Midway, which is one of the only school districts in Texas with its own in-house national board certified teacher program.

Singletary began the process of earning her early childhood-generalist certification in Midway’s first national board cohort prior to the pandemic.

“I spent a year learning about the process and a year completing the four components working with mentors in Midway ISD and other teachers in my cohort,” Singletary said.

National board certification is the highest credential available in the teaching profession and the certification process typically spans multiple years. Through this process, Singletary completed an in-depth assessment and submitted a series of comprehensive portfolio entries demonstrating a proven impact on student learning and achievement.

“I believe every student deserves to learn something new every day,” Singletary said. “I love getting to know my students, discovering what they need to succeed, and helping them achieve.”

Midway ISD mentor coordinator and national board facilitator Kathleen Minshew said student learning is first and foremost in everything Singletary does as a classroom teacher.

“She is constantly thinking of new and innovative ways to teach and engage her students,” Minshew said. “She is the true definition of a lifelong learner.”

Singletary said she first learned about national board certification 10 years ago when she was being mentored by teachers who had already gone through the process.

“The things I learned from them stayed with me over the next decade,” Singletary said, “and I was delighted when Midway offered me an opportunity to participate in their certification cohort.”

Singletary will continue to be an active part of Midway’s national board cohort program as a mentor, providing the same support and guidance that first inspired her alongside the district’s other national board-certified teachers to over 25 Midway teachers currently pursuing certification.

“Teaching is a calling,” Singletary said, “and I love collaborating with others who are working toward the same goal.”