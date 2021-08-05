Midway teacher gets Region 12's top honor

Krystle Moos of Midway High School has been named the Secondary Teacher of the Year for Region 12 for 2022.

The region covers 12 counties and 77 school districts.

Moos has been teaching for 12 years, currently serving as a chemistry teacher at Midway High School. She also serves as a professional learning community leader and as a science fair and science UIL coach. Before joining Midway in 2012, she taught at Waco ISD.

The daughter of a science educator, Moos brings her passion for science into the classroom through hands-on lab experiments and lessons while building students’ confidence in working through complex concepts.

Moos shares her ongoing growth with her students, such as serving as a teacher leader for APTeach and working on the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards certification process.

“Mrs. Moos is unsurpassed in enthusiasm and motivation,” said Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas. “She is magnetic; the AP chemistry program has tripled and flourished as students continue to flock to her classroom and excel in AP testing. Beyond academics, Mrs. Moos takes a sincere interest in connecting with each student. I could not ask for more from any educator. She is so deserving of this honor.”