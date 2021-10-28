'Mighty' Waco wind gusts of up to 50 mph take toll on trees, power lines

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers said that as of 4:45 p.m. the department had received reports of 15 arcing or down power lines, one natural gas meter hit by a falling tree and one trash bin fire ignited by sparks from an arcing power line.

Derrick Watley, senior pastor of Mighty Wind Worship Center at 1100 Washington Ave., found both irony and edification Thursday in the wind gusts that damaged trees and snapped a utility pole in front of the church.

“Our church was founded on the Scripture from Acts Chapter 2, Verse 2, which says, ‘Suddenly, there came a sound from heaven like a mighty rushing wind and it filled the whole house,’ ” he said. “Today, it was pretty ironic that at the Mighty Wind Worship Center, a big rushing wind came and helped us get rid of some limbs and branches that were weak.

“What we believe at Mighty Wind Worship Center is that you will have an encounter and you will have an experience with God, and the experience will transform you and he will remove those things in our lives that are weak, just like he did those branches. This was a true example of what we believe in our church.”