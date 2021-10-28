'Mighty' Waco wind gusts of up to 50 mph take toll on trees, power lines

An unusual fall weather pattern brought wind gusts topping 50 mph Thursday to the Waco region, causing canceled flights, downed power lines and broken tree limbs, including one in front of the aptly named Mighty Wind Worship Center in downtown Waco.
Average wind speeds hovered in the 20- to 30-mph range all day in Waco, and the National Weather Service late Thursday extended its wind advisory through midnight over a broad swath of North, Central and East Texas. Winds of 20 to 25 mph were forecast for Friday with gusts up to 30 mph.
Oncor, which operates the electrical system in much of North Texas, responded to wind damage reports throughout the region, including McLennan County, where 2,566 of 105,347 electric customers were affected. The company expected to have power restored to all those customers by noon Friday.
"We've got crews out in force, working until all the power is restored," Oncor meteorologist Jennifer Myers said in a mid-afternoon video report online. She said the winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph, were "extremely intense" and long-lasting, and unusual for a non-storm event.
Meanwhile, Dallas-Fort Worth media reported that American Airlines had canceled 130 flights due to wind-related runway restrictions at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Waco Regional Airport saw flights to and from DFW canceled Thursday evening.
Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers said that as of 4:45 p.m. the department had received reports of 15 arcing or down power lines, one natural gas meter hit by a falling tree and one trash bin fire ignited by sparks from an arcing power line.
Derrick Watley, senior pastor of Mighty Wind Worship Center at 1100 Washington Ave., found both irony and edification Thursday in the wind gusts that damaged trees and snapped a utility pole in front of the church.
“Our church was founded on the Scripture from Acts Chapter 2, Verse 2, which says, ‘Suddenly, there came a sound from heaven like a mighty rushing wind and it filled the whole house,’ ” he said. “Today, it was pretty ironic that at the Mighty Wind Worship Center, a big rushing wind came and helped us get rid of some limbs and branches that were weak.
“What we believe at Mighty Wind Worship Center is that you will have an encounter and you will have an experience with God, and the experience will transform you and he will remove those things in our lives that are weak, just like he did those branches. This was a true example of what we believe in our church.”
Madison Gordon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said the wind from the northwest was part of a pattern that started earlier this week with a low-pressure system in the Great Plains. That system brought a line of thunderstorms, followed by dry air, and spun toward the Northeast.
"It's still a very strong system, with the pressure differences in North and Central Texas creating these strong sustained winds," she said.
After a breezy Friday night with a low of 48, the region should awake to calm and clear weather Saturday, with northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph and a high of 74, according to the NWS forecast.
Staff writers Tommy Witherspoon, Amaris Rodriguez and J.B. Smith contributed to this report.