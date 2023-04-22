The world offers no free lunch, as they say, but Bankston's offers free comic books on May 6. The megastore for comic books, sports cards, memorabilia and much more at 1321 S. Valley Mills Drive will join thousands of shops worldwide celebrating the largest event in the comic book industry, says a news release from Roger Moore, who manages Bankston's.

"Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community. Bringing everyone together, finding books for all to enjoy, and seeing people of all ages - children, teens, and adults - sharing our passion for comics is incredible," said Moore in his release. "Even if you've never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to Bankston's on May 6, because there are so many amazing comics this year and we can't wait to share them."

Bankston's that day will provide Bouncy Houses from Astro Events, DeeJay Versatile, a representative from Hewitt Library, and Waco comic artists and writers Danny Flores, Joey Gonzales, Armando Ramirez and Nate Wells. They will show sketches and artwork and discuss commission work.

Moore's press release mentions titles such as Star Wars/Avatar, Archie, TMNT and Spiderman/Venom. Personally speaking, yours truly grew up reading Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos, Beetle Bailey and Classics Illustrated, but that's showing my age. The Bankston's event may serve as a refresher.

To learn more, visit www.freecomicbookday.com or www.bankstons.com.

CenTex Comic Con

Next weekend, Central Texas Comic Con will take over The Base at the Extraco Events Center, which some may know as the HOT Fairgrounds.

"This year we will feature over 100 exhibitors and vendors selling comics, collectibles, artwork, handmade products, and so much more," said event organizer Clayton Afinowicz via news release. He said the extravaganza will include "guests" from movies and TV shows, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Dragon Ball Z and more.

Also planned are interactive activities, performances and cosplay contests.

Kids 8 years old and younger get in free, said Afinowicz.

Samsung at TSTC

Samsung visited Waco recently to talk turkey and semiconductors, meeting with students at Texas State Technical College studying classes offered in Cybersecurity, Electrical Power and Controls, Instrumentation Technology, and Robotics and Industrial Controls Technology, said a news release.

Samsung is a global company specializing in semiconductor manufacturing. In Austin, it employs more than 4,000 people working as engineers in the computer, chemical, electrical and industrial fields. Others serve as equipment and process technicians, and fill jobs in environmental health and safety, finance and quality control, the TSTC release stated.

Anita Nesler, a senior instrumentation technician with Samsung in its water purification and industrial wastewater treatment operations, holds an associate degree from TSTC in the courses discussed during Samsung's visit.

"I love coming back and seeing all the improvements with the classes," said Nesler in a comment for the news release. "It is good for employers to see the campus is progressing with the times."

Nesler said the company needs technicians for the new semiconductor facility opening in Taylor in late 2024 or early 2025. The release said five students were interviewed by Samsung following the formal presentation.

Gas up, gas down

Gas prices continue their roller-coaster ride, rising during the week ending last Thursday, then dropping on Saturday, according to AAA Texas.

The statewide average for regular unleaded rose 2 cents, to $3.34 per gallon during the week ending Thursday. That's a seven-month high, possibly in reaction to OPEC+ pledging to cut production. But the AAA update on Saturday showed prices slipping to a $3.30 norm statewide.

Locally, nobody knows where prices will land. The Waco average stood at $3.18 on Saturday, $3.23 a week earlier, and $2.94 a month ago. Last year at this time, Texas travelers were paying 42 cents more per gallon.

Building permits

Building permits of note issued recently include one valued at $1.4 million to place a gas station and convenience store at 6601 N. River Crossing in the China Spring area. Another, valued at $455,000, will allow alterations to the X-ray area at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest's location on MacArthur Drive.

A permit was issued, but no estimated cost was provided, to remodel offices into a new bank: The First National Bank of McGregor.

Bank board adds 2

The First National Bank of Central Texas has named two new board members, Julia Jurgensen and Josh Isenhour. Jurgensen is an attorney with Beard Kultgen Brophy Bostwick & Dickson, with a focus on construction contract negotiation, construction disputes and commercial litigation. She attended Baylor University for both undergraduate studies and law school, earning the magna cum laude distinction with both degrees, said a news release.

"Julia has a sharp legal mind and will be an outstanding addition to our board," said Joe Barrow, bank chairman and CEO.

Isenhour received a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in land economics and real estate from Texas A&M University. He is co-owner of Clark Isenhour Commercial Real Estate Services in College Station.

The bank has full-service locations in Waco, Woodway-Hewitt, China Spring, College Station, Mart and Hillsboro.