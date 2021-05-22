Mike Copeland: Baylor inks Topgolf Waco deal; Louisiana Crab Shack closes; New Road party

Topgolf, the Dallas-based company specializing in climate-controlled driving ranges and grill-to-table dining service, has entered into its first "naming rights agreement" with an education partner: Baylor University.

Topgolf on April 23 opened its new Topgolf Waco at New Road and Interstate 35, part of NewQuest Properties' 143-acre entertainment destination that will include a 14-screen Cinemark theater and a Main Event fun center.

Baylor will get exposure all over Topgolf's sprawling complex, its brand flashing before the eyes of "key demographics," said a news release.

"Baylor Field at Topgolf Waco" will become part of the digital replays of golf shots launched by those driving, slicing and hooking to their heart's content in one of 30 outdoor hitting bays. This exposes the Baylor brand to thousands spending an hour or two at Waco's newest family attraction.

J.F. Prata, Topgolf Media's COO, said the company will use the Baylor pact "to showcase partnerships of this kind in future markets as well."