Mike Copeland: Richland Mall Back-2-Cool bash; Terry Black's BBQ still coming to Waco; H-E-B remodeling continues

Richland Mall has released what it calls the 2022 Trend Report, outlining back-to-school needs and wants available at mall merchants.

"We're picking up thrift-style tees from H&M, new embellished jeans from Buckle, and old-school shoes from Journeys," said mall marketing director Brad King in a news release. He also mentioned notebooks from Claire's, book bags from Christi's Boutique and other supplies from Hallmark.

Can't recall ever seeing such store name-dropping in a mall release. Not knocking it, just saying it is unique. More samples can be viewed at www.richlandmall.com/custom-content/back-to-school-trend-report-2022.

The mall will host a Back-2-Cool bash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. It includes interactive games, a meet-and-greet with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, fashion show and stories with BearMe from Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Another spec building

Build it, and they will come. So the saying goes.

That's true in the 2000 block of Exchange Parkway, where Seattle-based Amazon is poised to open its massive robotic fulfillment center.

Hello Bello, the brainchild of actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, occupies 120,000 square feet in a new building right across the parkway from Amazon. Investors commissioned the speculative building, and hired Realtor Gregg Glime to fill it. Hello Bello operates a diaper-making plant near Amazon on Texas Central Parkway. The two companies enjoy a cozy relationship, Amazon delivering Hello Bello's extensive line of upscale baby products.

Another building, this one occupying 60,800 square feet, is under construction near Amazon, with Glime saying, "We continue to receive interested prospects and anticipate a user in the near future."

Ag loses multiply

Waco-based economist Ray Perryman puts the ongoing hellish weather in perspective, writing in his newsletter: "Given the scope of the drought and the higher costs of inputs, agricultural losses across the state are likely to top 2011's record $7.6 billion total." He estimated 20 million Texans are being affected, as 227 counties have disaster designations.

"Looking ahead, there are expectations that the La Niña pattern, which is causing the southern U.S. to be warm and dry, may linger through the winter," said Perryman. "If that happens, this year's conditions will trend toward 2011, when virtually the entire state experienced the most extreme categories of drought. The economic consequences ... are quite severe."

Gas prices falling

Hard to believe but there is cause for celebration over gas prices. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported Thursday the statewide average for regular unleaded dropped below $4, to $3.95, for the first time since early May.

Waco received even better news, its average slipping 19 cents to $3.82 from $4.01, according to AAA Texas. Texas is enjoying the lowest average price per gallon among all 50 states, the national average pegging $4.44 last week.

"Gas prices across the state fell as economic slowdown concerns, due to rising interest rates and inflation, outweigh crude oil supply worries as the war in Ukraine continues," said AAA Texas in its explainer.

Food and drink news

On the eating and drinking front, a building permit valued at $350,000 has been secured to place a Dutch Bros. Coffee location at 9000 Jordan Lane, which is across Woodway Drive from H-E-B Plus.

Balcones Distilling, Waco's award-winning whiskey maker at 11th Street and Franklin Avenue, will host Surf Fest next Saturday, July 30, showcasing its Balcones rum and beer releases.

Tiny Pies opened Friday in Union Hall, Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, rewarding each of the first 100 customers with a chocolate cream Tiny Pie.

Meanwhile, Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods has confirmed it will place in Waco a new store larger than either operating here now.

Barbecue still coming

Have no fear, Terry Black has not abandoned Waco.

In March, the Tribune-Herald reported that Terry Black's Barbecue, made famous in Austin, had struck a deal on the former Morrison Supply building at Eighth Street and Mary Avenue, where it would open a BBQ joint and gift shop. Nothing noticeable has transpired there, but real estate agent Clay Fuller, who brokered the transaction, assured in an email Terry Black's is coming.

He promised more details in the near future.

H-E-B remodeling

Interior remodeling continues at the H-E-B store on Wooded Acres Drive. Seemingly every visit reveals a new layout and product placement.

A source tells me H-E-B intends to place there its new Home By H-E-B collection that includes pillows and throws, rugs, hides, accent furniture, decorations for the kitchen and tabletop, candles, and more.

An H-E-B store in New Braunfels was first to carry the line, according to online sources. An H-E-B website describing the concept said it will spread to other locations throughout the year, and is available now in select stores. H-E-B media relations did not respond to inquiries on the subject. H-E-B says the goods are produced by Texas-based artisans and businesses. It also says items bearing the Haven + Key label will have a place at the table, so to speak, and mentions a glass jewelry box with bronze trim, a brown woven leather accent chair and a decorative gold sculpture.

Might be interesting to spot such a tasteful display while cruising the aisles for bananas, bean dip, hamburger buns, cabbage and candy bars.

Eye-opening request

Plans by Knauf Insulation to place a 600,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in McGregor's industrial park, and stock it with equipment and machinery, always seemed like a big deal. But a tax abatement request appearing before McLennan County commissioners Aug. 16 is eye-opening. Knauf proposes to spend $194 million on real property improvements and $119 million on personal property, according to a commissioners' agenda online.

That totals about $313 million, if my math is correct.

The plant is scheduled to open in early 2024. It initially will employ about 150 people making an average of $50,000, the agenda states.