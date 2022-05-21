Mike Copeland: Tiny Pies headed to Union Hall; Sephora at Kohl's; new McGregor plant

Tiny Pies, which has four stores in Austin and a hefty slice of the handheld pie market there, will open a store inside Waco's Union Hall.

Tiny Pies will open sometime this summer at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, its first location outside the Austin area, said a news release.

"We are thrilled to bring Tiny Pies to Waco after a decade serving the Austin area," said co-founder Amanda Wadsworth. She said the bakery looks forward to joining other flavors at Union Hall and "baking up smiles" for Waco.

The news release said Tiny Pies are made from scratch daily from family recipes dating back four generations, relying upon locally sourced ingredients. The Waco store will offer tiny pies and not-so-tiny pies, like the Austin locations, including what it calls "fan favorites," the Chocolate Cream, Dutchy's Apple Crumb and the seasonal Texas Peach Bourbon.

Meat and vegetarian pies will round out the menu, including the Chicken Pot Pie and the Vegetarian Beyond Meat Nacho Pie. Then there are egg-filled breakfast pies and the Pie Freeze, which blends pie and ice cream.

The Union Hall locale will have a "retro diner decor," heavy on mint green.

Tiny Pies also will sell take-and-bake pies for stocking the freezer, and will deliver from its website and through Doordash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Sephora opens inside Kohl's this Friday

A 2,500-square-foot Sephora location will open Friday inside the Kohl's at Central Texas Marketplace, Kohl's announced in a news release.

The Kohl's in Waco is among 400 scheduled to receive a Sephora presence this year, with Kohl's hoping to eventually place the retailer of beauty, skin-care and fragrance products in 850 stores, said the release.

In Waco, "Sephora-trained beauty advisors offer personalized consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and discovery zones serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging and trending products."

The news release also said Sephora will add six new beauty brands to its lineup this spring: Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa.

Sephora also operates inside the JC Penney store at Richland Mall.

Record gas prices greet holiday travelers

Just in time for Memorial Day travel, gas prices in Texas have reached their highest average since AAA Texas began keeping records.

The auto club's weekend watch released Thursday showed motorists were paying $4.29 per gallon for regular unleaded, which represents a 19-cent jump from the previous Thursday.

Drivers in the Fort Worth/Arlington/Dallas area were paying $4.40 per gallon, on average, the highest among the state's metropolitan areas. Amarillo drivers were paying the least at $4.01 per gallon, according to AAA Texas. The national average on Thursday stood at $4.59 per gallon.

Waco's average rose 20 cents, to $4.25, during the previous week.

Connally, R-Lott to get new equipment

Two local independent school districts, Connally and Rosebud-Lott, will receive nearly $400,000 between them to offer hands-on career training.

Rosebud-Lott will receive $114,512 from the Texas Workforce Commission to buy and install robotics equipment. The grant will help train 10 students pursuing work in automated manufacturing, said a news release.

Connally ISD will receive $275,035 to buy mechanical equipment for the diesel and heavy equipment technician program. More than 60 students will have access to "panel trainers, simulators, cutaway units, and engine bench trainers with fault-insertion capabilities," said the release.

Training received will lead to industry-based certifications.

TWC Commissioner Aaron Demerson, who represents employers, said the investment puts more people in the pipeline to fill jobs.

Becerra makes a name for himself at L3Harris

University High School graduate Ryan Becerra is poised to make a name for himself at L3Harris Technologies, the aircraft modification and defense contractor operating near the Texas State Technical College campus.

TSTC and L3Harris recently hosted a symbolic contract-signing ceremony to recognize Becerra, who has become an electrical assembler in the company's avionics manufacturing department. Becerra attended TSTC, pursuing an associate's degree in avionics technology, said a news release.

"He is deliberate and thorough in his work and achieves great results with remarkable efficiency," said avionics instructor Marty Seagraves of Becerra. "He can rapidly flex from simple, mundane tasks to complex problems requiring higher-level thought. He is truly a highly versatile technician."

Knauf lauds McGregor as plant breaks ground

The McGregor Chamber of Commerce must love it when Alexander Knauf talks about the city. Knauf serves as general partner of Knauf Group, a German company that broke ground last week on a 600,000-square-foot plant to produce fiberglass insulation. It will produce 500 million square feet of insulation annually, enough to insulate 125,000 homes a year.

Knauf will employ 150 people upon the plant's completion.

"Each time I visit the McGregor community I know we chose the right place for our next facility. This community embodies Knauf's values and culture," said Knauf in a news release. "As a family business, Knauf has built a trust in the McGregor community and feels the trust you have put in us. Together, we will build a better tomorrow in the heart of Texas."

China Spring gym among new permits

Several building permits of note were issued the past two weeks. China Spring ISD secured a $15 million permit to build a new gym for the high school, while the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network will use a $10 million permit to build a crisis center at 6400 Imperial Drive.

A permit valued at $250,000 was issued to remodel the Chick-fil-A restaurant inside Baylor University's Bill Daniel Student Center. Another permit allows Waco to build a $40,000 modular office for the Cobbs Recycling Center.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.