Military officer chapter presents scholarships

The Heart of Texas Chapter of Military Officers Association of America awarded three educational scholarships during its monthly meetings in July and August.

Funds for these scholarships were derived from the Freedom Is Not Free golf tournament held on June 10 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

This was the 24th year of awards for the chapter’s educational scholarship and monetary support programs.

Over that time, the chapter has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships and monetary support to deserving students attending or planning to attend accredited schools of higher education, to Baylor University Army and Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadets, to cadets in junior ROTC units at five local high schools, to the Heart of Texas Young Marines program, and to multiple veterans programs in Central Texas.

Scholarship applicants were evaluated on the student’s planned academic program and high school or college grade-point average; financial need; involvement in extracurricular activities associated with their school, local community and faith community; their anticipated future goals; and a short essay on “What America Means to Me.”

Two of the scholarships were awarded during the chapter’s July 21 dinner meeting at the Baylor Club. Sydney Ryan King, a graduate of Salado High School, was awarded a Gen. Harry A. Goodall scholarship in the amount of $5,000. King is attending Baylor University.

Montserrat Abigail Serrano, a graduate of Waco High School, was awarded a $2,000 “Freedom Is Not Free” Scholarship. Serrano is attending Texas A&M.

Scott Harton was awarded a $3,000 “Freedom Is Not Free” Scholarship in the at the chapter luncheon at the Baylor Club on Aug. 18. Harton is a U.S. Air Force ROTC student at Baylor and will be leading the school’s Air Force ROTC color guard this fall.

The chapter is planning its major 2023 fundraising event, the “Freedom Is Not Free” golf tournament, for June 10, 2023 at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Applications for the 2023 scholarship program will be available in early 2023 at www.HOTMOAA.org.