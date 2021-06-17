Miss HOT Fair & Rodeo queen named

Hailey Luensmann was crowned the new Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo earlier this spring.

The competition was held at the Extraco Events Center. Kate Burton, from Waco High School, was named first runner-up.

Hailey is the daughter of Brian and Kandi Luensmann. She will be a senior at Gatesville High School this fall. She served as the first vice president of the Gatesville FFA, junior class president, Student Council secretary, is a member of the National Honor Society, and participates in UIL academics.

Outside of school, she shows pigs and is involved in Coryell County 4-H, currently as club president, and serves as communications officer for the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassador program.

After serving as Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo and graduating high school, she plans to attend Texas A&M University and eventually law school.

In order to compete for Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, each contestant must participate in an interview process with three judges and give a short speech to the judges and audience.