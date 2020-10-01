Miss McGregor queens crowned

The Miss McGregor 2020 queens were crowned Sept. 19 during the fifth annual scholarship pageant held during Founders Day at the Exchange Event Center in McGregor.

Miss McGregor 2020 is Mara Hering. First runner-up is Perla Reynoso.

Miss McGregor Teen 2020 is Natalie Aaron. First runner-up is Kinleigh Hering.

Little Miss McGregor 2020 is Gracelynn Singer. First runner-up is Piper Mascareno. Second runner-up is Kara Edwards and third runner-up is Mabrey Cooper.

The scholarship pageant awards $1,000 to the Miss McGregor queen and $150 apiece to the Teen and Little Miss queens.

The program included an optional talent competition. Kinleigh Hering won first place, while Perla Reynoso placed second and Kara Edwards was third.

A tribute to Miss

McGregor Teen 2019,

Cordelia Sloan, was presented. Cordelia was 16 when she died in a vehicle accident on Jan. 5.

Other performances were by the McLennan Community College Dance Company and Let’s Dance McGregor Dance Studio.