Missing West man found near Laredo

A 70-year-old man from the West area who went missing Sunday was found Tuesday in Webb County, outside Laredo, West police said.

"He was last seen Sunday between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at a convenience store in West," West Police Chief Chris White said Thursday.

Webb County deputies responding to a U.S. Border Patrol agent's report of a stranded motorist found the man at mile marker 35 on Interstate 35, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

White said the man's son and daughter-in-law, who live in Austin, called West police Tuesday morning to say he was missing, and five hours later White got a notice from Webb County the man had been found.

The missing man's girlfriend, a nurse, became concerned when she could not find him after he had gone to the convenience store for groceries Sunday evening, White said.

"We reviewed the video from the convenience store and it showed him asking for directions to get back home," White said.

He may have gotten lost trying to find his way from the convenience store back home, he said.

"We're extremely relieved he was located," White said. "We're amazed that he made it all the way down near Laredo. We're pleased he wasn't hurt or injured."

