Mission Waco staff, clients getting COVID-19 vaccine in Ascension Providence partnership

Waco's homeless and marginalized may occasionally do without food or shelter, but Mission Waco and Ascension Providence have partnered to make COVID-19 vaccines available, even providing rides to clinics.
More than 200 people, including Mission Waco clients getting help with work, food, a roof or substance abuse treatment, have taken van rides to Ascension Providence sites for shots. That number grows weekly, said Carlton Willis, an executive at Mission Waco supervising the effort.
"About five weeks ago, we determined to do everything we could to bring down barriers to vaccination," said Dr. Richard Haskett, chief medical officer at Ascension Medical Group Waco. "Most access to the vaccination was via technology, and that can be a problem for much of our population."
Aware of Mission Waco's reputation for filling society's gaps, Ascension Providence put the ministry on speed-dial, negotiating an agreement with Willis to provide shots to willing clients. Logistics were finalized for registering people according to Texas Department of State Health Services' guidelines. A van caravan regularly takes participants to their destination.
"We're seeing about 50 people a week in this program," Haskett said.
Willis said Mission Waco's program directors contacted participants or family members to spread the word about vaccine availability.
"We've had only a handful who didn't want to take it," Willis said.
Among local health care providers, Ascension Providence has taken the lead in making doses available to private doctor's offices, clinics, public vaccination sites and pharmacies. State Health Services made it a vaccination hub, along with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
As of Thursday, Ascension Providence had distributed 36,117 doses of vaccine for either first or second shots, Haskett said.
"Everyone who receives the first shot, we presume, will get the second shot," Haskett said. "Certainly there are some European countries requiring a single dose of Pfizer or Moderna, but we follow state and federal guidelines."
He said Ascension Providence will continue to regularly receive shipments.
"I am satisfied this community has had an incredibly cohesive and collaborative approach to navigating this pandemic for more than a year now," Haskett said. "The city, county and health-service agencies have had to evolve as recommendations changed regarding population, age and demographics."
He said Waco Independent School District, Midway Independent School District, McLennan Community College and Waco Family Medicine have taken part in efforts to distribute vaccine or promote mass vaccinations.
He also said he is excited about new ideas from LaShonda Malrey-Horne, who started this month as director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
"I think we've done a good job in this community of meeting people where they are, and I'm proud of that," Haskett said. "Have we turned the corner? Well, I think we could be there, if people will stay the course and continue to be open about getting vaccinations. This community has done a great job of showing up and getting shots. We're very well on our way to having our good Central Texas way of life back, and I'm excited about that."
He continues to encourage mask wearing and social distancing.
The Salvation Army of Waco's shelter does not provide vaccinations, "but we are in conversations with the city on the process to vaccinate those clients, primarily homeless, when they become eligible based on the criteria and when vaccinations can be secured," spokesperson Diana Barrett said.
"In the interim, shelter and social services staff is available to help clients onto a waiting list and continues to provide updated COVID-19 and vaccination information as it becomes available," Barrett said.
She said The Salvation Army has been helping interested residents of the William and Catherine Booth Garden Apartments, 4200 N. 19th St, find information about the vaccines and get signed up for existing vaccine wait lists, and now a more direct option is in the works.
"As of Thursday, Ascension Providence has also agreed to provide slots for a group vaccination, and the staff at Booth Gardens is currently finalizing the head count of those who have not yet been vaccinated but would like to participate," Barrett wrote. "Once the count and the date has been determined, The Salvation Army will then provide transports to those residents to secure their vaccination at the hospital."
The apartments are home to about 200 residents, mostly low-income, people 62 or older, and people of all ages who have a disability.