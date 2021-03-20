Mission Waco staff, clients getting COVID-19 vaccine in Ascension Providence partnership

He also said he is excited about new ideas from LaShonda Malrey-Horne, who started this month as director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

"I think we've done a good job in this community of meeting people where they are, and I'm proud of that," Haskett said. "Have we turned the corner? Well, I think we could be there, if people will stay the course and continue to be open about getting vaccinations. This community has done a great job of showing up and getting shots. We're very well on our way to having our good Central Texas way of life back, and I'm excited about that."

He continues to encourage mask wearing and social distancing.

The Salvation Army of Waco's shelter does not provide vaccinations, "but we are in conversations with the city on the process to vaccinate those clients, primarily homeless, when they become eligible based on the criteria and when vaccinations can be secured," spokesperson Diana Barrett said.

"In the interim, shelter and social services staff is available to help clients onto a waiting list and continues to provide updated COVID-19 and vaccination information as it becomes available," Barrett said.