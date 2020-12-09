Mobile morgue in use in McLennan County as COVID-19 deaths rise; December numbers revised upward

Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest said the state will deliver the first round of vaccines, 975 for each Waco hospital, within one to two weeks.

“We’re excited because it’s another tool in our toolbag,” Elieson said. “This whole time we’ve been focusing on preventative care in the community.”

Elieson said now that nearly 16,000 people in McLennan County have tested positive for the virus, it’s important to remember antibodies carried by a recovered patient only provide temporary protection, and it’s possible to become infected a second time.

“A dear friend and co-worker was one of my first patients in the hospital early on in this illness and it took a very difficult course, it took weeks and weeks to recover, and now she’s contracted the illness again several months later,” Elieson said. “Re-infections are not common, but they can happen.”

Meek said the United States Food and Drug Administration is set to meet Dec. 10 approve the Pfizer vaccine for use. The two shipments of 975 headed to Waco have already been produced and just need to be approved for use. Another vaccine produced by Moderna is up for emergency approval Dec. 17.