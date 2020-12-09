Mobile morgue in use in McLennan County as COVID-19 deaths rise; December numbers revised upward

A refrigerated mobile morgue has been put in use as McLennan County's rising COVID-19 death toll strains mortuary services, local officials said.
Officials Wednesday reported five more McLennan County deaths related to the virus, bringing the toll to 227. Hospitalizations also remained high, while 139 new cases were reported Wednesday in addition to 301 previously uncounted cases from earlier this month.
That brings the number of cases this month to 1,470, including an estimated 1,284 active cases.
During a weekly press conference, local health officials said the new vaccines are a source of hope, but now is no time to back away from the protective measures they have urged for months: Masks, distancing, and hygiene.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said amid the increase, the remains of four COVID-19 patients are being stored in a refrigerated truck serving as a mobile morgue. The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management Office requested the truck as a precaution last week.
“The mortuary service that handles most of the cremation and embalming for the funeral homes in McLennan and surrounding counties is the one experiencing capacity issues,” Meek said. A local justice of the peace identified that service as Waco Mortuary on South Interstate 35, where the truck was parked Wednesday afternoon.
Josh Blake, chief operating officer for Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, said the funeral home is busier than usual, but has ample space to meet demand.
“Throughout this pandemic we’ve had more than enough space to handle the caseload, and it has increased for several months, and we do have the ability to increase our storage space,” Blake said.
Blake did not disclose how many funeral services the home performs weekly, but said for the last several months the funeral home has been busier than usual, with a caseload more typical of winter, the busiest time of year for funeral homes.
The case numbers released Wednesday included 301 previously unreported cases from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, which are reported as part of a Texas Department of State Health Services data dump.
There were 104 people in McLennan County hospitals, 65 of whom are county residents and 23 of whom are relying on ventilators.
“We’ve been hovering above the 100 mark for the last week,” Meek said of the hospitalizations. “You’ll remember last week we just crossed that 100-person hospitalization threshold, and we’ve continued to see an increase in ventilator use.”
Support Local Journalism
There are five active cases at McLennan County Jail and 180 cases across the county’s schools, 97 among students and 83 among staff. Meek said a doctor advised him recently that based on Waco’s current rate of spread it’s safe to assume even asymptomatic people could be carriers for the virus.
“We live in a country that believes strongly in the right to make our own decisions and I believe that as well, but we have to recognize that we make decisions that affect others,” Meek said. “Some of those most impacted are our doctors, our nurses, our health care providers who’ve worked tirelessly and continue to see this rise in hospitalization rates.”
Ben Wilson, chief medical officer of the Family Health Center, said the number of new cases per 100,000 of the population is rising for the county, state and nation, with McLennan County’s rate rising from 39 last week to 42.
“We had a little bit of a drop, which I’m wondering if it’s related to a drop in testing numbers from Thanksgiving,” Wilson said. “That’s just me speculating, but it’s definitely going up as far as cases reported, and (COVID-19) activity seems to be increasing.”
Brian Becker, chief medical officer with Ascension Providence Hospital, said the hospital has not had to use any surge sites or other strategies to create more capacity.
Becker said the hospital has experienced a slight decline in hospitalizations he sees as a “ray of hope.”
“I’d like to think that has something to do with people staying safe over Thanksgiving, that effort people put in to limit their gatherings or eliminate them altogether,” Becker said.
Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest said the state will deliver the first round of vaccines, 975 for each Waco hospital, within one to two weeks.
“We’re excited because it’s another tool in our toolbag,” Elieson said. “This whole time we’ve been focusing on preventative care in the community.”
Elieson said now that nearly 16,000 people in McLennan County have tested positive for the virus, it’s important to remember antibodies carried by a recovered patient only provide temporary protection, and it’s possible to become infected a second time.
“A dear friend and co-worker was one of my first patients in the hospital early on in this illness and it took a very difficult course, it took weeks and weeks to recover, and now she’s contracted the illness again several months later,” Elieson said. “Re-infections are not common, but they can happen.”
Meek said the United States Food and Drug Administration is set to meet Dec. 10 approve the Pfizer vaccine for use. The two shipments of 975 headed to Waco have already been produced and just need to be approved for use. Another vaccine produced by Moderna is up for emergency approval Dec. 17.
Becker said the tiered vaccination guidelines from DSHS put healthcare workers who are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients at the top of the priority list along with those in nursing homes and other high-risk groups. He said Ascension Providence’s nursing home facility will receive its own vaccine supply.
Becker said Hillcrest has roughly 1,400 hospital employees, plus an additional 500 in its clinic system.
“I think people recognize a nurse at a bedside and a physician, but we also have EDS staff who clean these areas, we have nutrition services who deliver these meals, so ‘frontline’ really stretches beyond what people may think of as a frontline healthcare provider,” Becker said. “There are a lot of ancillary services as well.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.